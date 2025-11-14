Bombay HC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe into Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's alleged USD 1.55 billion ONGC gas theft
Bihar Election 2025 Results: Is BJP's Tarkishore Prasad leading or trailing from Katihar Assembly seat?
Kamini Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express co-star, passes away at 98
Bihar Election 2025 Results: RJD's Narendra Kumar Singh or JDU's Raj Kumar Singh, who is leading from Matihani Assembly seat?
Bihar Election 2025: Why can no one stop Nitish Kumar? What makes him invincible force?
Bihar Election Results 2025: As NDA looks to sweep state, RJD bigwig Tejashwi Yadav trails in family bastion
By Election Results 2025: BJP's Devyani Rana wins J&K's Nagrota assembly seat by huge margin
Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol appeared in this 1996 film starring Dharmendra's son, director died by suicide before its release
Bihar Election 2025 results: BJP's Kundan Kumar or Congress' Amita Bhushan, who is leading from Begusarai assembly seat?
Nitish Kumar's performance in Bihar Election 2025: JDU candidates winning or losing? Full list here
INDIA
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is trailing in the Raghopur constituency, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his closest rival Satish Kumar running ahead with 343 votes, as per the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is trailing in the Raghopur constituency, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his closest rival Satish Kumar running ahead with 343 votes, as per the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Election Commission is counting votes for the Bihar Assembly Polls, a high-stakes battle between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The 243-member Bihar assembly underwent polls in two phases - November 6 and November 11. On both days, the state saw record-breaking voter turnouts.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on 199 seats, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is leading on 38 seats, with others on six seats, as per the trends shown by the ECI. If the NDA wins, as shown in the early trends, Nitish Kumar will be eyeing his tenth term as Chief Minister. However, he has not been named the official Chief Ministerial candidate by the NDA.
The counting began at 8 a.m., earlier today, November 14. Most exit polls predicted that the NDA would sweep Bihar with an impressive seat margin.