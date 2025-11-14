Bihar Election Results 2025: As NDA looks to sweep state, RJD bigwig Tejashwi Yadav trails in family bastion

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is trailing in the Raghopur constituency, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his closest rival Satish Kumar running ahead with 343 votes, as per the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Election Commission is counting votes for the Bihar Assembly Polls, a high-stakes battle between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The 243-member Bihar assembly underwent polls in two phases - November 6 and November 11. On both days, the state saw record-breaking voter turnouts.

Nitish Kumar heading for a landslide victory?

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on 199 seats, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is leading on 38 seats, with others on six seats, as per the trends shown by the ECI. If the NDA wins, as shown in the early trends, Nitish Kumar will be eyeing his tenth term as Chief Minister. However, he has not been named the official Chief Ministerial candidate by the NDA.

The counting began at 8 a.m., earlier today, November 14. Most exit polls predicted that the NDA would sweep Bihar with an impressive seat margin.