INDIA

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA gains big in Muslim-dominated seats, JD(U) improves, leaving Mahagathbandhan with no sucess

the NDA has potentially gained around 16 Muslim seats. The NDA alliance partner which appeared to have benefited the most is JD(U) which has increased eight more seats up from the last election in 2020. LJP (RV) is leading in six seats with significant Muslim votes.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 10:27 PM IST

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA gains big in Muslim-dominated seats, JD(U) improves, leaving Mahagathbandhan with no sucess
Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA gains big in Muslim-dominated seats, JD(U) improves (ANI)
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance has gained a bigger mandate with BJP securing 90 and JD(U) 85 seats. However, surprisingly, as NDA is seen sweeping constituencies after constituencies, it has achieved significant gains in several Muslim-dominated seats.

How has NDA fared in Muslim dominated areas?

According to what the latest trends are showing, the NDA has potentially gained around 16 Muslim seats. The NDA alliance partner which appeared to have benefited the most is JD(U) which has increased eight more seats up from the last election in 2020. Moreover, Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV) is leading in six seats with significant Muslim votes. However, despite a heavy and high energy campaign, Mahagathabandhan could not gain much and struggled throughout the result day. In spite of the heavy loss, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav won from his bastion in Raghopur. 

In the context of Muslim dominated seats, RJD is losing around seven seats which it won in the 2020 assembly elections and Congress is trailing in four predominantly Muslim seats. Both parties fared better in 2020 when the former won 18 such seats and the latter six.
 
Traditionally, Muslim voters went with secular alliances. The factor they look for in such parties or alliances is inclusivity. In a bihar election survey in 2022, they showed Muslims forming 17.7% of the population in which Mahagathabandhan gained around 80% of the Muslim votes in 2015 and 77% in 2020.

