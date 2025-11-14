Bihar Election Result 2025 Updates: Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh winning or lossing from Karakat?

Independent candidate Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, is trailing by over 33,000 votes and is in the third position in Karakat Assembly constituency in Bihar.

Independent candidate Jyoti Singh, wife of BJP leader Pawan Singh, is trailing in the Karakat Assembly constituency in Bihar, with a deficit of over 33,000 votes as of 3 pm. After 18 rounds of counting (with 13 more to go), Jyoti Singh has secured 12,088 votes, placing her in third position. She is trailing Mahabali Singh of the JD(U), who leads the race, while Arun Singh of the CPI(ML) Liberation party is just over 1,000 votes behind.

The Karakat seat has seen a fierce, multi-cornered contest between Mahabali Singh of JD(U), Arun Singh of CPI(ML), and Yogendra Singh of Jan Suraaj. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), is set to secure a massive victory in Bihar, crossing the 200-seat mark in the 243-seat assembly.

Jyoti Singh's decision to run as an independent candidate came shortly after a meeting with political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, though the details of their discussion remain unclear. During the campaign, Jyoti had publicly accused her husband, Pawan Singh, of infidelity, leading to a public rift over who would contest the seat. Pawan Singh, who had been dropped by the BJP last year due to his controversial image, ultimately withdrew from the race, reaffirming his loyalty to the party.

Voting for the Karakat seat took place on November 11, alongside several other constituencies in Rohtas district, including Chenari, Sasaram, Kargahar, Dinara, Nokha, and Dehri.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan's ambitious attempt to reclaim power in the Bihar assembly election fell short as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) projected a landslide victory on over 200 seats, with early leads revealing deep structural weaknesses within the Opposition bloc