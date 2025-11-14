Bihar Election Result 2025: Good news for Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV):, party leading on 22 constituency seats; Check full list here

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV) is leading in 22 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, surpassing expectations. Despite early trends, the BJP and JD(U) remain key contenders. LJP’s candidates, including Raju Tiwari and Shyamdev Paswan, show strong leads in various constituencies.

The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are being released today, and the political landscape is shifting as trends begin to emerge. As part of the NDA alliance, both the BJP and JD(U) fielded candidates for 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV) contested 28 seats. Also in the race were Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), each putting up candidates in 6 constituencies.

While early trends show that the NDA's major players, BJP and JD(U), have a significant presence, the surprise of the day so far is the strong performance of Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV). Paswan had earlier claimed a '100% strike rate' in past elections, predicting a similar outcome in 2025. As results start to come in, it’s becoming clear that the LJP (RV) is outperforming expectations, with the party currently leading in 22 seats.

Key LJP (RV) Candidates Leading

Several candidates from LJP (RV) are showing strong leads in key constituencies, signalling the party’s potential impact on the final results:

Govindganj: Raju Tiwari is ahead.

Simri Bakhtiyarpur: Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading.

Darauli: Vishnu Dev Parasar is in the lead.

Garkha: Seemant Mrinal is showing a lead.

Bakhri: Sanjay Kumar is leading.

Sherghati: Uday Kumar Singh is leading.

Bodhgaya: Shyamdev Paswan is in the lead.

Bochah: Baby Kumari is ahead.

Bakhtiyarpur: Arun Kumar is leading.

Fatuha: Rupa Kumari is showing a strong lead.

The LJP (RV) is positioning itself as a formidable force, with these early trends suggesting a potential reshuffling in the state's political balance.

Notable Candidates and Constituencies

Several other key candidates from different parties are also leading or showing strong performances, such as:

Sahebpur Kamal: Surendra Kumar’s result is still pending.

Mahua: Sanjay Kumar Singh is ahead, further boosting LJP’s chances.

Dehri : Ranjit Ranjan Singh is showing an edge.

Govindpur : Vinita Mehta has taken an early lead.

Maner : Jitendra Yadav’s result remains to be seen.

However, it's important to note that LJP (RV) had initially nominated Bhojpuri actress Seema Singh for the Madhaura assembly seat, but her nomination was rejected. Following this, the LJP (RV) supported independent candidate Ankit Kumar for the seat, though it remains to be seen how that will impact the final tally.

The Road Ahead

While the trends so far indicate a strong showing by LJP (RV), with 22 seats currently in the lead, there’s still a long way to go before the final picture emerges. The NDA's strength in Bihar, with key candidates from BJP and JD(U), could shift as more results come in. For Chirag Paswan, this could be a moment of validation, as his party, despite the odds, is proving to be a serious contender in a state dominated by long-time political figures.

The election’s outcome will determine whether LJP (RV) can maintain its momentum and secure more seats, or if other parties like JD(U) and BJP can rally back in the final count.

Stay tuned for further updates as the results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections continue to unfold.