Bihar Election Result 2025: Is Bihar's poorest candidate winning or losing? Know here

Bihar's Poorest Candidate: The Election Commission has started announcing the final results of the Bihar Assembly seats. But is Bihar's poorest candidate, Sunil Kumar Choudhary, winning or losing? According to the EC website, Choudhary, who contested the Pirapainti seat (SC), is trailing by 127826 votes. He received 1495 votes so far. On the seat, BJP's Muraru Pasvan is leading by 47777 votes.

Who is Sunil Kumar Choudhary?

Sunil Kumar Choudhary is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Pirpainti (SC). He studied till Class 12. The 40-year-old has no job listed, no income declared, and no liabilities either. His election affidavit is almost blank, except for his name, age, education and the fact that he has zero assets.

Bihar Elections Results 2025

As per the latest results available on the EC website, BJP has won 13 seats and was leading in 78, while its ally JD(U) was leading in eight seats and was ahead in 75. LJP(RV) won one and was ahead in 18 other constituencies. RJD has bagged three seats and was leading in 24, while AIMIM won one and was leading in four.

BJP and JD(U) have contested 101 seats each, while their ally LJP (RV) put up candidates in 28 constituencies. In the INDIA bloc, the RJD fought in 141 seats, while the Congress contested 61 constituencies and the CPI(ML) Liberation 20.