INDIA

Bihar election result 2025: Seat wise full list of winners

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls were held on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes is underway on November 14. The electoral contest is between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Add DNA as a Preferred Source