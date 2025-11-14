FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar election result 2025: Seat wise full list of winners

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls were held on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes is underway on November 14. The electoral contest is between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 09:51 AM IST

Bihar election result 2025: Seat wise full list of winners
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls were held on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes is underway on November 14. The electoral contest is between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

 

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Full Winners List Seat-Wise

 
  • Valmiki Nagar To be announced
  • Ramnagar (SC) To be announced
  • Narkatiaganj To be announced
  • Bagaha To be announced
  • Lauriya To be announced
  • Nautan To be announced
  • Chanpatia To be announced
  • Bettiah To be announced
  • Sikta To be announced
  • Raxaul To be announced
  • Sugauli To be announced
  • Narkatia To be announced
  • Harsidhi (SC) To be announced
  • Govindganj To be announced
  • Kesaria To be announced
  • Kalyanpur To be announced
  • Pipra To be announced
  • Madhuban To be announced
  • Motihari To be announced
  • Chiraia To be announced
  • Dhaka To be announced
  • Sheohar To be announced
  • Riga To be announced
  • Bathnaha (SC) To be announced
  • Parihar To be announced
  • Sursand To be announced
  • Bajpatti To be announced
  • Sitamarhi To be announced
  • Runnisaidpur To be announced
  • Belsand To be announced
  • Harlakhi To be announced
  • Benipatti To be announced
  • Khajauli To be announced
  • Babubarhi To be announced
  • Bisfi To be announced
  • Madhubani To be announced
  • Rajnagar (SC) To be announced
  • Jhanjharpur To be announced
  • Phulparas To be announced
  • Laukaha To be announced
  • Nirmali To be announced
  • Pipra To be announced
  • Supaul To be announced
  • Triveniganj (SC) To be announced
  • Chhatapur To be announced
  • Narpatganj To be announced
  • Raniganj (SC) To be announced
  • Forbesganj To be announced
  • Araria To be announced
  • Jokihat To be announced
  • Sikti To be announced
  • Bahadurganj To be announced
  • Thakurganj To be announced
  • 54 Kishanganj To be announced
  • 55 Kochadhaman To be announced
  • 56 Amour To be announced
  • 57 Baisi To be announced
  • 58 Kasba To be announced
  • 59 Banmankhi (SC) To be announced
  • 60 Rupauli To be announced
  • 61 Dhamdaha To be announced
  • 62 Purnia To be announced
  • 63 Katihar To be announced
  • 64 Kadwa To be announced
  • 65 Balrampur To be announced
  • 66 Pranpur To be announced
  • 67 Manihari (ST) To be announced
  • 68 Barari To be announced
  • 69 Korha (SC) To be announced
  • 70 Alamnagar To be announced
  • 71 Bihariganj To be announced
  • 72 Singheshwar (SC) To be announced
  • 73 Madhepura To be announced
  • 74 Sonbarsha (SC) To be announced
  • 75 Saharsa To be announced
  • 76 Simri Bakhtiarpur To be announced
  • 77 Mahishi To be announced
  • 78 Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) To be announced
  • 79 Gaura Bauram To be announced
  • 80 Benipur To be announced
  • 81 Alinagar To be announced
  • 82 Darbhanga Rural To be announced
  • 83 Darbhanga To be announced
  • 84 Hayaghat To be announced
  • 85 Bahadurpur To be announced
  • 86 Keoti To be announced
  • 87 Jale To be announced
  • 88 Gaighat To be announced
  • 89 Aurai To be announced
  • 90 Minapur To be announced
  • 91 Bochahan (SC) To be announced
  • 92 Sakra (SC) To be announced
  • 93 Kurhani To be announced
  • 94 Muzaffarpur To be announced
  • 95 Kanti To be announced
  • 96 Baruraj To be announced
  • 97 Paroo To be announced
  • 98 Sahebganj To be announced
  • 99 Baikunthpur To be announced
  • 100 Barauli To be announced
  • 101 Gopalganj To be announced
  • 102 Kuchaikote To be announced
  • 103 Bhore (SC) To be announced
  • 104 Hathua To be announced
  • 105 Siwan To be announced
  • 106 Ziradei To be announced
  • 107 Darauli (SC) To be announced
  • 108 Raghunathpur To be announced
  • 109 Daraunda To be announced
  • 110 Barharia To be announced
  • 111 Goriakothi To be announced
  • 112 Maharajganj To be announced
  • 113 Ekma To be announced
  • 114 Manjhi To be announced
  • 115 Baniapur To be announced
  • 116 Taraiya To be announced
  • 117 Marhaura To be announced
  • 118 Chapra To be announced
  • 119 Garkha (SC) To be announced
  • 120 Amnour To be announced
  • 121 Parsa To be announced
  • 122 Sonepur To be announced
  • 123 Hajipur To be announced
  • 124 Lalganj To be announced
  • 125 Vaishali To be announced
  • 126 Mahua To be announced
  • 127 Raja Pakar (SC) To be announced
  • 128 Raghopur To be announced
  • 129 Mahnar To be announced
  • 130 Patepur (SC) To be announced
  • 131 Kalyanpur (SC) To be announced
  • 132 Warisnagar To be announced
  • 133 Samastipur To be announced
  • 134 Ujiarpur To be announced
  • 135 Morwa To be announced
  • 136 Sarairanjan To be announced
  • 137 Mohiuddinnagar To be announced
  • 138 Bibhutipur To be announced
  • 139 Rosera (SC) To be announced
  • 140 Hasanpur To be announced
  • 141 Cheria-Bariarpur To be announced
  • 142 Bachhwara To be announced
  • 143 Teghra To be announced
  • 144 Matihani To be announced
  • 145 Sahebpur Kamal To be announced
  • 146 Begusarai To be announced
  • 147 Bakhri (SC) To be announced
  • 148 Alauli (SC) To be announced
  • 149 Khagaria To be announced
  • 150 Beldaur To be announced
  • 151 Parbatta To be announced
  • 152 Bihpur To be announced
  • 153 Gopalpur To be announced
  • 154 Pirpainti (SC) To be announced
  • 155 Kahalgaon To be announced
  • 156 Bhagalpur To be announced
  • 157 Sultanganj To be announced
  • 158 Nathnagar To be announced
  • 159 Amarpur To be announced
  • 160 Dhoraiya (SC) To be announced
  • 161 Banka To be announced
  • 162 Katoria (ST) To be announced
  • 163 Belhar To be announced
  • 164 Tarapur To be announced
  • 165 Munger To be announced
  • 166 Jamalpur To be announced
  • 167 Suryagarha To be announced
  • 168 Lakhisarai To be announced
  • 169 Sheikhpura To be announced
  • 170 Barbigha To be announced
  • 171 Asthawan To be announced
  • 172 Biharsharif To be announced
  • 173 Rajgir (SC) To be announced
  • 174 Islampur To be announced
  • 175 Hilsa To be announced
  • 176 Nalanda To be announced
  • 177 Harnaut To be announced
  • 178 Mokama To be announced
  • 179 Barh To be announced
  • 180 Bakhtiarpur To be announced
  • 181 Digha To be announced
  • 182 Bankipur To be announced
  • 183 Kumhrar To be announced
  • 184 Patna Sahib To be announced
  • 185 Fatuha To be announced
  • 186 Danapur To be announced
  • 187 Maner To be announced
  • 188 Phulwari (SC) To be announced
  • 189 Masaurhi (SC) To be announced
  • 190 Paliganj To be announced
  • 191 Bikram To be announced
  • 192 Sandesh To be announced
  • 193 Barhara To be announced
  • 194 Arrah To be announced
  • 195 Agiaon (SC) To be announced
  • 196 Tarari To be announced
  • 197 Jagdishpur To be announced
  • 198 Shahpur To be announced
  • 199 Brahampur To be announced
  • 200 Buxar To be announced
  • 201 Dumraon To be announced
  • 202 Rajpur (SC) To be announced
  • 203 Ramgarh To be announced
  • 204 Mohania (SC) To be announced
  • 205 Bhabua To be announced
  • 206 Chainpur To be announced
  • 207 Chenari (SC) To be announced
  • 208 Sasaram To be announced
  • 209 Kargahar To be announced
  • 210 Dinara To be announced
  • 211 Nokha To be announced
  • 212 Dehri To be announced
  • 213 Karakat To be announced
  • 214 Arwal To be announced
  • 215 Kurtha To be announced
  • 216 Jehanabad To be announced
  • 217 Ghosi To be announced
  • 218 Makhdumpur (SC) To be announced
  • 219 Goh To be announced
  • 220 Obra To be announced
  • 221 Nabinagar To be announced
  • 222 Kutumba (SC) To be announced
  • 223 Aurangabad To be announced
  • 224 Rafiganj To be announced
  • 225 Gurua To be announced
  • 226 Sherghati To be announced
  • 227 Imamganj (SC) To be announced
  • 228 Barachatti (SC) To be announced
  • 229 Bodh Gaya (SC) To be announced
  • 230 Gaya Town To be announced
  • 231 Tikari To be announced
  • 232 Belaganj To be announced
  • 233 Atri To be announced
  • 234 Wazirganj To be announced
  • 235 Rajauli (SC) To be announced
  • 236 Hisua To be announced
  • 237 Nawada To be announced
  • 238 Gobindpur To be announced
  • 239 Warsaliganj To be announced
  • 240 Sikandra (SC) To be announced
  • 241 Jamui To be announced
  • 242 Jhajha To be announced
  • 243 Chakai To be announced
