Bihar Election Result 2025: Forget magic number! BJP + JDU creating MASSIVE new record, crosses...

According to the Election Commission’s noon updates, the NDA, which includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, had crossed the majority mark of 122 seats.

The Janata Dal (United), led by Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gave the NDA a sweeping lead in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, delivering a dominant performance over the Mahagathbandhan. As of 2 pm on Friday, Election Commission trends showed the JD(U) ahead in 79 seats. Whereas, BJP is leading in 91 seats, Lok Janshakti Party - 22, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - 5, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha - 4 seats

As the NDA’s strong numbers pointed toward a likely return to power, speculation grew over whether JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar would once again assume the role of chief minister, potentially extending his leadership beyond two decades.

Bihar voter turnout

The two-phase election saw an unprecedented level of participation. The first phase, held on November 6, recorded a turnout of over 65 percent, while the second phase on November 11 saw nearly 69 percent turnout. Overall voter turnout stood at 66.91 percent, an increase of 9.62 percentage points compared to the 2020 Assembly elections, which registered 57.29 percent.