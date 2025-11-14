Bihar Election Result 2025: Famous IIT-JEE Maths professor, author KC Sinha trails behind BJP's Sanjay Kumar in Kumhrar constituency

In Patna's Kumhrar assembly seat, KC Sinha of Jan Suraaj is up against BJP's Sanjay Kumar and Congress's Indradeep Chandravanshi.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections took place in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — and counting of votes is underway today, November 14. The battle for the 243-member House has been primarily between the NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), and the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD.

KC Sinha of the Jan Suraaj Party is behind Bharatiya Janata Party's Sanjay Kumar, according to the ECI website. KC Sinha has received 1094 votes, a decrease of 8957 votes, while Sanjay Kumar leads with 10051 votes, an increase of 4958 votes.

Indradeep Chandravanshi of the Congress party is also trailing in the vote count.

Who is KC Sinha?

Born in 1954 in Beur village, Kaimur district, Bihar, KC Sinha excelled academically, topping his district's state board examinations. He then pursued higher education in Patna. After not qualifying for the UPSC Civil Service examination, Sinha remained in Bihar, choosing a career in teaching.

Sinha's career includes serving as the vice-chancellor (ad hoc) of Patna University. Additionally, he held the position of vice chancellor at Nalanda Open University and managed the additional responsibilities of four other universities between 2021 and 2024.

About Kumhrar

The Kumhrar seat, located in the southeastern part of Patna city, saw its first-phase elections on November 6. It is included in the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. KC Sinha has been concentrating on local issues, but the seat has been a BJP stronghold for nearly four decades. Former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi won the election from here three times. Following him, Arun Kumar Sinha was elected as the MLA five times in a row.

In the 2020 assembly election, Sinha won against the RJD's Dharamendra Kumar by over 26,000 votes. Pappu Yadav, who ran on a Jan Adhikar Party ticket, secured third place with 4,333 votes. However, the 2025 election is expected to be a three-way contest between the BJP, the Mahagathbandhan, and Jan Suraaj.