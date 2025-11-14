Bihar Election Result 2025: Bollywood actor Neha Sharma's star power fails to impress, father Congress candidate Ajeet Sharma trailing behind BJP’s Rohit Pandey in Bhagalpur

BJP's Rohit Pandey is leading in Bhagalpur. Ajeet Sharma of INC is trailing with 17613 ( -7553) votes.

As vote counting began in Bihar on Friday, many people focused on Bhagalpur, where Bollywood actor Neha Sharma's father Congress candidate MLA Ajeet Sharma is currently behind by 17613 ( -7553) votes.

Sharma, who has been elected three times and has represented the area for ten years, is facing a tough challenge this time, even though he ran a lively campaign with strong support from his daughter.

Ajeet Sharma has been a well-known Congress leader in Bhagalpur since 2014, winning elections again in 2015 and 2020. He is respected for his strong connections in the area and his personal approach to meeting people.

With elections in full swing in Bihar, Neha Sharma came back to her hometown, taking a break from acting. She posted photos and videos of her roadshow with her father on social media, attracting large crowds throughout Bhagalpur.