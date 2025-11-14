Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur wins from Alinagar

Bihar Election Result 2025: 21 rounds later Maithili inches to victory, leads by over 8300 votes

Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP candidate Maithili Thakur has claimed victory in the Alinagar Assembly constituency as she maintains a commanding lead of over 12,000 votes with only the final rounds of counting remaining.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, “This feels like a dream. People have placed great expectations on me. This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will give my best to serve my constituency. I will work for my people as their daughter. Right now, my entire focus is on Alinagar and how I can work for them.”

Thakur continued to dominate the contest as counting reached Round 23, securing 83,949 votes and widening her lead to 12,655. Her nearest rival, Binod Mishra, followed with 71,294 votes, mirroring the margin in deficit. With only two rounds left, Thakur’s strong lead has set a decisive tone heading into the final phase of counting.