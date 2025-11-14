Bihar Election Result 2025: Bihar Cabinet minister Sumit Kumar Singh trailing from Chakai, RJD's Savitri Devi leads

In early trends, RJD's Savitri Devi is leading over JD(U)'s Sumit Kumar Singh with 517 votes.

The Chakai Assembly constituency is one of Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats. As in every election, the contest here is intense and interesting. You can find live updates on the 2025 Chakai constituency election results here. The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently in progress.

In early trends, RJD's Savitri Devi is leading over JD(U)'s Sumit Kumar Singh with 517 votes.