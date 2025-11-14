Bihar Election Result 2025: Bihar Cabinet minister Sumit Kumar Singh trailing from Chakai, RJD's Savitri Devi leads

Anil Ambani offers to 'virtually appear' before ED, says notice pertains to FEMA, not PMLA
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav winning or losing from Chapra?
Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap, film became blockbuster, also has an interesting Dharmendra connection
Bihar Election 2025: Did AIMIM split Muslim votes in Araria? Congress trailing JD(U) by over 7,000 votes
Exclusive | Mridul Tiwari WARNS he won't recommend Bigg Boss to anyone if..., EXPOSES trickery of makers, unfair eviction: 'Logo ko bola gaya ki...'
Bihar Election Result 2025: Famous IIT-JEE Maths professor, author KC Sinha trails behind BJP's Sanjay Kumar in Kumhrar constituency
Bihar Elections Result 2025: New low for Congress, party's big drop from 19 to 7 seats
By Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Mizo National Front's R Lalthangliana wins Dampa bypolls
Zee Media ignites India’s youth passion with the launch of its first E-sports Gaming tournament
Bihar Election Result 2025: Good news for Chirag Paswan's LJP (RV):, party leading on 22 constituency seats; Check full list here
INDIA
In early trends, RJD's Savitri Devi is leading over JD(U)'s Sumit Kumar Singh with 517 votes.
The Chakai Assembly constituency is one of Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats. As in every election, the contest here is intense and interesting. You can find live updates on the 2025 Chakai constituency election results here. The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is currently in progress.
In early trends, RJD's Savitri Devi is leading over JD(U)'s Sumit Kumar Singh with 517 votes.