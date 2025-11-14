Bihar Election Result 2025: Amit Shah hails BJP victory for 'Developed Bihar' calls it 'politics of...'

Bihar Election Results 2025: As Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) secures 202 votes, Amit Shah hailed its victory as 'a victory for every Bihari who believes in 'Developed Bihar'.

Bihar Election Results 2025: As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged past the 200-seat mark, securing 202 seats in the latest trends of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Amit Shah hailed its victory as 'a victory for every Bihari who believes in 'Developed Bihar'.

He wrote, "This is a victory for every Bihari who believes in 'Developed Bihar'. Those who indulge in jungle raj and appeasement politics, in any guise, will not get a chance to loot. People now give their mandate based solely on 'Politics of performance'. I congratulate Shri @narendramodi ji, Shri @NitishKumar ji, and all NDA leaders and workers. I also salute all @BJP4Bihar workers from booth to state level who worked tirelessly to achieve this result."

Further expressing his gratitude, Shah wrote, "I assure the people of Bihar, especially our mothers and sisters, that the NDA government, led by Modi ji, will fulfill the mandate with even greater dedication, as per the hopes and trust you have reposed in us."

In the Election Commission vote counting trends, NDA was going up consistently and it crossed the 200 mark in the initial rounds of vote counting. NDA has been leading in key constituencies and others by defeating key parties and opposition, Mahagathbandhan including RJD, Congress and Prashant Kishore's newest Jan Suraaj Party.

Yet again, Nitish Kumar is poised to become chief minister as JD(U) has again emerged as the second biggest party after BJP winning 84 seats.