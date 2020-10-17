Trending#

Bihar election: Ravi Shankar Prasad's chopper blades damaged, Union Minister alights safely

The tweet mentioned that the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying him got damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries 'got off and left'.


Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:01 PM IST

Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad's helicopter on Saturday suffered serious damage at the Patna airport hangar sparking concerns about his safety. However his office cleared the air through a series of tweets, and said that he was 'safe and sound'.

The tweet mentioned that the rotor blade of the helicopter carrying him got damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries 'got off and left'.

"News reports about accident of Helicopter carrying Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad are not correct. He is safe and sound." Ravi Prasad's office tweeted.

"Rotor blade of the helicopter carrying Union Minister was damaged at the airport hangar after the dignitaries had already alighted and left," it added.

It is to be noted that Prasad, earler today, addressed a rally in the Madhubani district ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. 

Incidentally, the damaged helicopter was the same one that flew Ravi Shankar Prasad to a poll rally in Bihar.