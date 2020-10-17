Bihar Election: BJP releases second list of star campaigners, Shahnawaz and Rudy's name included

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janta Party released another list of star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020. The new list contains some top names from Bihar politics like Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Both these leaders were not part of the first list despite their popularity.

The first list of star campaigners released a few days back by the BJP had the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda.

Some other leaders to be campaigning for the three-phase Bihar election are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the announcement made by the former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP's election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar. Elaborating further Fadnavis said the PM will hold rallies on October 23, October 28, November 1 and November 3.

On October 23, the Prime Minister will visit Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur while on October 28 he will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur will his stops for his rallies on November 1. His last rallies for the polls will be held on November 3 in West Champaran, Saharsa & Araria.

After reaching on a seat-sharing agreement with its alliance partner JD(U), the BJP is contesting 121 seats out of the 243 assembly constituency seats in Bihar. While the Janata Dal United will fight on 122 seats.

Recently, the Lok Janshakti Party decided to break from the NDA alliance and fight the Bihar polls alone. It has decided to field candidates against the ruling JDU over rising differences between both the parties.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly election will be held in three phases. This first phase will be held on October 28, while the second phase of voting will take place on November 3. The third and final phase of election will happen on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.