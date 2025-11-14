FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How to check realtime Bihar elections results 2025 on mobile, laptop

Bihar Election Results 2025: Complete guide to check results, trends on Election Commission website, app

DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan, but R Madhavan steals the show, Meezaan Jafri breaks his jinx

Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security forces

Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We have a common ex, but...'

'Down about 6 pc': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath cautions against investing in digital gold

'Winning here will be....': South Africa captain Temba Bavuma sends BIG warning to India ahead of Test series

Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions

Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa

DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa

De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan, but R Madhavan steals the show, Meezaan Jafri breaks his jinx

De De Pyaar De 2 Review: Ajay, Rakul cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan

Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security forces

Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security fo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How to check realtime Bihar elections results 2025 on mobile, laptop

The counting for the 243 Bihar assembly polls will be conducted today, November 14, with trends expected shortly after and a clear picture emerging by the evening. The winner will be declared on the same evening, marking the end of a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was carried out after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was carried out.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 07:14 AM IST

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How to check realtime Bihar elections results 2025 on mobile, laptop
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The counting for the 243 Bihar assembly polls will be conducted today, November 14, with trends expected shortly after and a clear picture emerging by the evening. The winner will be declared on the same evening, marking the end of a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was carried out after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was carried out.

As counting begins by 8 am today, it will be interesting to see the unravelling of the primary contest between two major alliances: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), also known as the INDIA bloc. Several other parties and independents are also contesting, including Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. Though the exit polls predicted that the ruling NDA is poised to form the government again in Bihar, however, uncertainty looms large.

How to check real-time Bihar election results for 2025 on your mobile or laptop:

  • Use the official platforms provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a Laptop or a Mobile Web Browser
  • The most reliable source for real-time, official, and verified results is the ECI website. 
  • Visit the Official ECI Results Portal
  • Open your web browser (on mobile or laptop) and go to the official Election Commission of India results portal.
  • Navigate to Assembly Election Results
  • On the homepage, look for a link or menu labeled "General Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results November-2025" or similar.
  • Select "Bihar": Choose "Bihar" from the list of states.
  • View Results: You can view results constituency-wise or party-wise, with detailed information on candidate-wise vote tallies, winning margins, and real-time counting updates as they are filled into the system by Returning Officers. 

On Mobile (via App)

  • The ECI has developed a unified digital platform to enhance transparency and accessibility. 
  • Use the Official ECI App: The ECI has consolidated its services into a major app known as ECI Net (or other official ECI apps, sometimes referred to as the 'mother of all apps') which is designed to provide real-time updates on polling and vote counting.
  • Download the App: Search for "Election Commission of India" or "ECI Net" on your device's app store (Google Play for Android or the App Store for iOS) and download the official app.
  • Access Results: Within the app, navigate to the section for "Election Results" or "Assembly Elections 2025" to get live, verified data on your phone. 

Further, you can also check live trends and results on news websites, including DNA India and its mobile app.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Blast: Agencies blow up Red Fort car explosion mastermind Umar Mohammad's Pulwama house
Delhi Blast: Agencies blow up Red Fort car explosion mastermind Umar Mohammad's
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How to check realtime Bihar elections results 2025 on mobile, laptop
Bihar Election Results 2025: How to check realtime Bihar elections results
Bihar Election Results 2025: Complete guide to check results, trends on Election Commission website, app
Bihar Election Results 2025: Complete Guide To Check Results, Trends On Election
DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa
DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa
De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan, but R Madhavan steals the show, Meezaan Jafri breaks his jinx
De De Pyaar De 2 Review: Ajay, Rakul cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE