Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How to check realtime Bihar elections results 2025 on mobile, laptop

The counting for the 243 Bihar assembly polls will be conducted today, November 14, with trends expected shortly after and a clear picture emerging by the evening. The winner will be declared on the same evening, marking the end of a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was carried out after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was carried out.

As counting begins by 8 am today, it will be interesting to see the unravelling of the primary contest between two major alliances: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), also known as the INDIA bloc. Several other parties and independents are also contesting, including Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. Though the exit polls predicted that the ruling NDA is poised to form the government again in Bihar, however, uncertainty looms large.

How to check real-time Bihar election results for 2025 on your mobile or laptop:

Use the official platforms provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a Laptop or a Mobile Web Browser

The most reliable source for real-time, official, and verified results is the ECI website.

Visit the Official ECI Results Portal

Open your web browser (on mobile or laptop) and go to the official Election Commission of India results portal.

Navigate to Assembly Election Results

On the homepage, look for a link or menu labeled "General Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results November-2025" or similar.

Select "Bihar": Choose "Bihar" from the list of states.

View Results: You can view results constituency-wise or party-wise, with detailed information on candidate-wise vote tallies, winning margins, and real-time counting updates as they are filled into the system by Returning Officers.

On Mobile (via App)

The ECI has developed a unified digital platform to enhance transparency and accessibility.

Use the Official ECI App: The ECI has consolidated its services into a major app known as ECI Net (or other official ECI apps, sometimes referred to as the 'mother of all apps') which is designed to provide real-time updates on polling and vote counting.

Download the App: Search for "Election Commission of India" or "ECI Net" on your device's app store (Google Play for Android or the App Store for iOS) and download the official app.

Access Results: Within the app, navigate to the section for "Election Results" or "Assembly Elections 2025" to get live, verified data on your phone.

Further, you can also check live trends and results on news websites, including DNA India and its mobile app.