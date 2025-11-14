Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How to check realtime Bihar elections results 2025 on mobile, laptop
Bihar Election Results 2025: Complete guide to check results, trends on Election Commission website, app
DNA TV Show: How Taliban-Pakistan ceasefire stalled due to fatwa
De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh cook laugh-riot sequel with Luv Ranjan, but R Madhavan steals the show, Meezaan Jafri breaks his jinx
Bijapur Operation: Maoist leaders Urmila, Buchanna among 6 killed by security forces
Twinkle Khanna, Kajol once dated same man, actress reveals on her talk show: 'We have a common ex, but...'
'Down about 6 pc': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath cautions against investing in digital gold
'Winning here will be....': South Africa captain Temba Bavuma sends BIG warning to India ahead of Test series
Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions
Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune
INDIA
The counting for the 243 Bihar assembly polls will be conducted today, November 14, with trends expected shortly after and a clear picture emerging by the evening. The winner will be declared on the same evening, marking the end of a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was carried out after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was carried out.
The counting for the 243 Bihar assembly polls will be conducted today, November 14, with trends expected shortly after and a clear picture emerging by the evening. The winner will be declared on the same evening, marking the end of a nearly month-long election campaign. This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was carried out after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was carried out.
As counting begins by 8 am today, it will be interesting to see the unravelling of the primary contest between two major alliances: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), also known as the INDIA bloc. Several other parties and independents are also contesting, including Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party. Though the exit polls predicted that the ruling NDA is poised to form the government again in Bihar, however, uncertainty looms large.
How to check real-time Bihar election results for 2025 on your mobile or laptop:
On Mobile (via App)
Further, you can also check live trends and results on news websites, including DNA India and its mobile app.