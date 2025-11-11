Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...

In 2015 as well, the Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the largest party in the state with 80 seats.

Bihar Exit Poll: Three exit polls - Matrize, People's Insight, and Peoples Pulse - have predicted a sweep by the ruling NDA. Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj, which has made its electoral debut in the state assembly elections, may fail to win even a single seat, predicted the exit polls. What about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Tejashwi Yadav?

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has expressed joy over the 'reports of bumper voting' coming in for the second phase of the elections. However, People's Insight exit poll suggests that RJD may get 65-72 seats in the Bihar Elections. The party may not reach the majority mark of 122 seats alone. In 2015 as well, the Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the largest party in the state with 80 seats.

People's Insight has provided its party-wise projections for the Bihar assembly elections.

RJD- 65-72 seats

INC- 9-13 seats

Left- 11-14 seats

VIP- 2-3 seats

IIP- 0-0 seats