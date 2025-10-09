Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bihar election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav's BIG poll promise to Bihar, says, 'Government job for every home'

In a major announcement by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, weeks ahead of the high-voltage election in Bihar, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has announced that if the Opposition alliance gains power, a member of every family in the state will get a government job.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 05:16 PM IST

Bihar election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav's BIG poll promise to Bihar, says, 'Government job for every home'
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Image credit: ANI)
In a major announcement by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, weeks ahead of the high-voltage election in Bihar, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has announced that if the Opposition alliance gains power, a member of every family in the state will get a government job.

He asserted that the legislation to implement this will be brought within 20 days of the government formation. "There will be no home in Bihar without a job," he told reporters, adding that the BJP and JDU government are only promising unemployment allowances. 

"Any Bihar family that does not have a government job will get one through a new legislation. Within 20 days of forming the government, we will bring this legislation. And within 20 months, we will ensure no Bihar home does not have a government job," Tejashwi Yadav said. 

'No jumlebaazi'

Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, said that his promise was based on data. "This is my pledge. This can be done. This is no jumlebaazi," he stated. "Besides social justice, we will also ensure economic justice for the people of Bihar. This can be done; it requires willpower. They copied our announcements."

Yadav's poll promise comes at a time when the ruling NDA coalition cannot make any fresh announcements, as the model code of conduct is in force. Election to the 243-seat assembly will be held in two phases -- November 6 and 11 -- with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. 

