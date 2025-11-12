Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav's BIG claim amid exit poll favouring NDA: 'Mahagathbandhan will register...'

According to Yadav, the NDA will "make all attempts to slow down the vote count" and try to "strike fear among people" while trying to "murder democracy." He further criticised the Centre for the Delhi blast which took place recently near Red Fort, killing at least 8.

Exit polls for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 have predicted a comfortable win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with an absolute majority as an alliance. The magic mark in the state is 122 in the 243-member assembly. Ahead of the actual counting on November 14, 2025, the BJP-led alliance is credited with a "two-thirds majority" push, while the Mahagathbandhan trails (70–103 seats) and the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is expected to win 0–5 seats. Results are unofficial until counting concludes. Amid this, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav criticized exit polls, calling them "conducted under pressure".



Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar exit polls



Citing examples of past inaccuracies (Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Dharmendra’s false death report) and alleged media alignment with PMO/Amit Shah. Yadav highlighted a 72 lakh voter surge vs. 2020, arguing it signals a desire for change, not support for Nitish Kumar. "This vote is to change the government," he said, dismissing projections of NDA’s victory. “Comparing to the 2020 Assembly election, 72 lakh more people have given their vote and divided by 243 assembly constituencies, it would be more than 29,000 per Assembly constituency. This huge vote is for change, the government is going to change, the 72 lakh vote is not to save Nitish Kumar but to change his government,” Yadav said in a press conference on Wednesday.



According to Yadav, the NDA will "make all attempts to slow down the vote count" and try to "strike fear among people" while trying to "murder democracy." He further criticised the Centre for the Delhi blast which took place recently near Red Fort, killing at least 8."This time they (NDA) will make all attempts to slow down the counting of votes. They will create fear in District Headquarters. They will not do anything where a bomb blast takes place. But they will take out a military flag march across all districts in Bihar to murder democracy so that there is fear among the people," Yadav told reporters during a press conference here.

Tejashwi Yadav's claims about the Mahagathbandhan victory in Bihar



He further alleged malpractice during the 2020 elections, which saw the NDA bag a victory under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He said that there was "foul play" as there was only a slim margin of 12,000 votes between the alliance, allowing the NDA to win. But this time, Yadav stressed, the MGB will do a clean sweep and will protest against any "vote chori" to protect democracy."In 2020 elections too, people voted for change. But there was foul play and there was a margin of just 12,000 votes. This time, we will do a clean sweep. Mahagathbandhan will register a massive victory...This time, our people won't be scared. They will stop vote chori, protect democracy and will do whatever sacrifices are needed to be made. But foul play will not be allowed this time," he said.



Bihar Election 2025



The first phase of polling was held on November 6, and the second phase concluded on Tuesday.Earlier on Tuesday, the exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. The exit polls also predicted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.



(With inputs from ANI)