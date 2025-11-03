FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has a career advise for LoP Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna...'

Former RJD leader and now Janshakti Janata Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav took a swipe at Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi, suggesting he should have been a "rasoiya" (cook) rather than a politician.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 06:51 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav has a career advise for LoP Rahul Gandhi, says, 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna...'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Image credit: X/RahulGandhi)
    Former RJD leader and now Janshakti Janata Dal Chief Tej Pratap Yadav took a swipe at Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi, suggesting he should have been a "rasoiya" (cook) rather than a politician. Yadav was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Bihar's Begusarai, where he held discussions with the region's fishermen and jumped into a pond for fishing. 

    The former RJD leader stated that Gandhi's job is to ride a motorcycle and spread pollution. "Rahul Gandhi's job is to ride a motorcycle and spread pollution. He'll spend his entire life fishing. The country will be plunged into darkness. 'Jalebi chhan'na, machli pakadna, unko toh rasoiya hona chaiye tha' (He makes sweets, catches fish, he should have been a cook.) Why did he become a politician?" Tej Pratap told news agency PTI

    Rahul Gandhi goes fishing

    Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, i.e., November 2, joined a community of local fishermen in a traditional fish-catching ritual. The Congress MP, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is campaigning in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. He jumped into the pond along with local fishermen and engaged in the traditional fish-catching ritual. 

    Previously, BJP MP Ravi Kishan also mocked Rahul Gandhi over the move, claiming that he would get fewer votes than the number of fish he caught.  "As much fish as he caught when he came yesterday, he'll get even fewer votes than that. Well, alright, at least his swimming style was nice. We're over there catching votes, and he's busy catching fish," he said. 

    The assembly polls in Bihar are slated to be held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with counting of votes scheduled for November 14. 

