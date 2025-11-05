Bihar Election 2025: Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Divya Gautam, INDIA Bloc candidate from Digha, cleared BPSC to become Supply Inspector; Here's her educational qualifications

Prithvi Festival 2025: Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Saif Ali Khan, Zahaan Kapoor light up opening night; SEE PICS
INDIA
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Divya Gautam is a key Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation CPI(ML)-L candidate from Digha constituency in the Bihar assembly election. The 34-year-old filed her nomination from the Digha assembly constituency, which has been held by the BJP's Sanjeev Chaurasiya since 2015.
Bihar Election 2025: Divya Gautam, key candidate from Digha constituency
Ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, Divya Gautam expressed confidence in bringing ‘badlaav’ (change) while on the campaign trail. Highlighting unemployment as a major issue for Bihar’s youth, she said it has been the central focus of her campaign. She has clarified that she will refrain from using the maternal cousin of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's name for political mileage. Here's everything you need to know about Divya Gautam and her educational qualifications.
Divya Gautam's educational qualifications
Born on January 17, 1991, in Saharsa, Bihar, to Bhupendra Kumar (father) and Lalita Singh (mother), her early life was rooted in a family. She completed her schooling in the Science stream from Delhi Public School, Patna. She pursued a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Patna College and a Master's degree in Women's Studies from TISS Hyderabad and Mass Communication from Nalanda Open University.
During her university years, she was a leader in the All India Students' Association (AISA), contesting the 2012 Patna University Students' Union election. She was the leader of the student wing of the CPI(ML) during her university years. She served as an Assistant Professor at Patna Women's College and worked as a Junior Research Fellow for the Ministry of Culture. In 2021, she passed the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) civil services examination for the post of supply inspector, but she chose not to join the government service. Instead, she decided to focus on her existing work as an academic, theatre artist, and full-time political and social activist with the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML) Liberation).