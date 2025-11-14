FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav winning or losing from Chapra?

Vote counting is still in progress in Chapra, where the contest is largely viewed as a direct face-off between BJP’s Chhoti Kumari and RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav.

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav winning or losing from Chapra?
ECI began counting of votes across 243 seats in Bihar at 8 am today. The overall polling percentage for the two phases in Bihar was 66.91%. The polling for the two phases was held on November 6 and 11, respectively. As per current trends, Chhoti Kumari of BJP is leading in votes with 9447 (+ 2380), and Khesari Lal Yadav is trailing behind with 7067 ( -2380) votes.

BJP's Chhoti Kumari is leading in Chapra seat. Whereas, RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav is trailing in the seat. 

If we look at the last two elections (Chapra Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2025), Dr C.N. Gupta of the BJP has served as MLA from here twice, in 2015 and 2020. In the first election held in 1957, Ram Prabhunath Singh of the Congress won. This seat is expected to be quite busy in the 2025 elections.

The Chhapra Assembly constituency (Bihar Vidhan Sabha election results) voted in the first phase on November 6. In the 2020 elections, this constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.99 per cent, while in 2025, it saw a voter turnout of 58.61 per cent.

