INDIA
Vote Vibe survey shows Mahagathbandhan leading NDA by 0.3% in Bihar Election 2025; Jan Suraj struggles for recognition.
The opposition alliance of Mahagathbandhan has taken a marginal lead over the ruling coalition of the NDA. Survey agency VOTE VIBE has said that the RJD-led coalition has received a lead of 0.3% over the Nitish Kumar-led alliance. It has said in its report that while the Tejaswi Yadav-led opposition alliance is surging ahead with 34.7% support, the JD(U)-led coalition has managed 34.4% of popular support. In what may be shocking to many people, Prashant Kishore-led Jan Suraj has confused the people, as many of them do not know anything about it.
Vote Vibe has claimed on its official website to be the forefront of political research and sentiment analysis, dedicated to uncovering the underlying emotions that drive voting behavior. It says, "Our mission is to provide a nuanced understanding of the electoral landscape, helping stakeholders navigate the complexities of voter sentiment." It also said, "Through cutting-edge methodologies and comprehensive data analysis, we offer insights that go beyond traditional polling, capturing the essence of what truly influences voter decisions."
(Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Bihar)
Vote Vibe has said in its report that while 34.7% of those who participated in the survey said that Mahagathbandhan would win the Bihar Election 2025, as many as 34.4% of people hoped the NDA to win the polls. Only 12.3% of people reposed faith in PK-led Jan Suraj. While 8.1% of the people participating in the survey said that no alliance may get a majority, about 10.1% said they have no idea.
As former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is still relevant to the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, 35% of the people surveyed said that the cases against him may hurt the RJD. While 28% of people said that there would be no impact on the poll results, 17.2% of people said they did not know about it. Similarly, 56.7% of the participants said that the Nitish Kumar government had done well, and 16.4% of the people said that the Lalu-Rabri governments were better ones.
(Prashant Kishore of Jan Suraj)
In what may be shocking to many political pundits, 35% of the participants could correctly recognize the election symbol of Jan Suraj—the school bag. While 48.4% of the people did not know about the election symbol of the PK-led party, 7% of people called it a gas cylinder, while 4.6% said it is a boat.