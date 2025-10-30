FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no currency exchange, no international cards needed as country offers....

From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial changes to take place from November 1, 2025

Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operation'

Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...

Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey on comeback

Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails to impress

Inside Ananya Panday's glam 27th birthday party with BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar; SEE PICS

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after receiving Khalistani threat for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet: 'I don't care how...'

World's longest road has no turns for up to 30000 km, connects 14 countries in one stretch, takes 60 days to cover it, name is…

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert: Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet, Vidya Balan groove to singer's popular songs, power-packed performance, videos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no currency exchange, no international cards needed as country offers....

Good news for Indians travelling to Malaysia, no international cards needed as

From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial changes to take place from November 1, 2025

From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial c

Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...

Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: Special day to be celebrated at...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails to impress

Vote Vibe survey shows Mahagathbandhan leading NDA by 0.3% in Bihar Election 2025; Jan Suraj struggles for recognition.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 01:56 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails to impress
Mahagathbandhan surges ahead in Bihar Election 2025. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The opposition alliance of Mahagathbandhan has taken a marginal lead over the ruling coalition of the NDA. Survey agency VOTE VIBE has said that the RJD-led coalition has received a lead of 0.3% over the Nitish Kumar-led alliance. It has said in its report that while the Tejaswi Yadav-led opposition alliance is surging ahead with 34.7% support, the JD(U)-led coalition has managed 34.4% of popular support.  In what may be shocking to many people, Prashant Kishore-led Jan Suraj has confused the people, as many of them do not know anything about it. 

What is Vote Vibe?

Vote Vibe has claimed on its official website to be the forefront of political research and sentiment analysis, dedicated to uncovering the underlying emotions that drive voting behavior. It says, "Our mission is to provide a nuanced understanding of the electoral landscape, helping stakeholders navigate the complexities of voter sentiment." It also said, "Through cutting-edge methodologies and comprehensive data analysis, we offer insights that go beyond traditional polling, capturing the essence of what truly influences voter decisions."

(Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister, Bihar)

Mahagathbandhan gets edge

Vote Vibe has said in its report that while 34.7% of those who participated in the survey said that Mahagathbandhan would win the Bihar Election 2025, as many as 34.4% of people hoped the NDA to win the polls. Only 12.3% of people reposed faith in PK-led Jan Suraj. While 8.1% of the people participating in the survey said that no alliance may get a majority, about 10.1% said they have no idea. 

As former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is still relevant to the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, 35% of the people surveyed said that the cases against him may hurt the RJD. While 28% of people said that there would be no impact on the poll results, 17.2% of people said they did not know about it. Similarly, 56.7% of the participants said that the Nitish Kumar government had done well, and 16.4% of the people said that the Lalu-Rabri governments were better ones.

(Prashant Kishore of Jan Suraj)

Shocker for Jan Suraj

In what may be shocking to many political pundits, 35% of the participants could correctly recognize the election symbol of Jan Suraj—the school bag. While 48.4% of the people did not know about the election symbol of the PK-led party, 7% of people called it a gas cylinder, while 4.6% said it is a boat. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial changes to take place from November 1, 2025
From bank nomination, life certificate to credit card rules: 5 major financial c
Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operation'
Delhi 2020 Riot Case: Delhi Police's BIG claim, calls it 'regime-change operatio
Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: King Khan to not celebrate his special day at Mannat, will party with family and friends at...
Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday plans revealed: Special day to be celebrated at...
Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jersey on comeback
Rishabh Pant returns to cricket in style, wears Virat Kohli's iconic No.18 jerse
Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails to impress
Bihar Election 2025: RJD-led Mahagathbandhan surges ahead NDA, Jan Suraj fails
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE