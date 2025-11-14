Bihar Election 2025 Results: RJD's Sweety Sima Hembrom leading or trailing from Katoria assembly seat?

It's counting day in Bihar! After a high-voltage poll campaign marked by a number of controversies, the state is set to elect its new government today. Katoria is among the most crucial and keenly-observed assembly seats.

Nikki Hembrom is the incumbent member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the constituency. This election, Sweety Sima Hembram of the RJD was the main contender in the race from this seat.

As of trends at 12:30 pm, Sweety Sima Hembrom is leading from Katoria seat, while Puran Lal Tudu of the BJP is trailing.

Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.