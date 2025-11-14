Bihar Election 2025 Results: RJD's Narendra Kumar Singh or JDU's Raj Kumar Singh, who is leading from Matihani Assembly seat?

Bombay HC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe into Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's alleged USD 1.55 billion ONGC gas theft
Matihani Assembly Election 2025 Result: It's counting day in Bihar! After a high-voltage poll campaign marked by a number of controversies, the state is set to elect its new government today. Matihani is among the most crucial and keenly-observed assembly seats. Janata Dal United's Raj Kumar Singh is the incumbent member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the constituency. This election, he was challenged by Narendra Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
As of latest trends, Narendra Kumar Singh is leading from Matihani seat, while sitting MLA Raj Kumar Singh is trailing.
Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.