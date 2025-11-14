Bihar Election 2025 Results: Is BJP's Tarkishore Prasad leading or trailing from Katihar Assembly seat?

Katihar Assembly election result 2025: BJP's Tarkishore Prasad is the incumbent and longtime member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the constituency. This election, he was challenged by VIP's Saurav Kumar Agarwal and Jan Suraaj Party's Dr. Ghazi Sharique.

Katihar Assembly election result 2025: It's counting day in Bihar! After a high-voltage poll campaign marked by a number of controversies, the state is set to elect its new government today. Katihar is among the most crucial and keenly-observed assembly seats. BJP's Tarkishore Prasad is the incumbent and longtime member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the constituency. This election, he was challenged by VIP's Saurav Kumar Agarwal and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Dr. Ghazi Sharique.

As of latest trends, Tarkishore Prasad is leading from Katihar seat, while Saurav Kumar Agarwal and Dr. Sharique are trailing.

Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.