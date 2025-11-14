Bihar Election 2025 results: BJP's Kundan Kumar or Congress' Amita Bhushan, who is leading from Begusarai assembly seat?

Begusarai Assembly Election 2025 Result: It's counting day in Bihar! After a high-voltage poll campaign marked by a number of controversies, the state is set to elect its new government today. Begusarai is among the most crucial and keenly-observed assembly seats.

Begusarai Assembly Election 2025 Result: It's counting day in Bihar! After a high-voltage poll campaign marked by a number of controversies, the state is set to elect its new government today. Begusarai is among the most crucial and keenly-observed assembly seats. BJP's Kundan Kumar is the incumbent member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the constituency. This election, he was challenged by Amita Bhushan of the Indian National Congress (INC).

As of latest trends, Amita Bhushan is leading from Begusarai seat, while sitting MLA Kundan Kumar is trailing.

Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.