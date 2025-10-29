FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says, 'If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in...'

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 03:48 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says, 'If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in...'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday opened his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections, addressing a joint rally with the Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing "anything for votes", stating that he would 'dance' in exchange for votes. In context with the Chhath Puja, he pointed to the dichotomy of devotees praying in a polluted Yamuna in Delhi, while the Prime Minister took a dip in a "specially made" pond.

Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

"If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in exchange for your votes, he will dance on stage," Rahul Gandhi said in Muzaffarpur, adding that, "Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna. He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja. He just wants your vote," Gandhi said.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying "all the small businesses by implementing demonetisation and GST, he said, "Tell me what is written on the back of your phone. Made in China. Narendra Modi ji has destroyed all the small businesses by implementing demonetisation and GST. Wherever you look, it is Made in China. We say that it should not be Made in China, it should be Made in Bihar. Mobiles, shirts, pants, all these should be made in Bihar, and the youth of Bihar should get employment in those factories. We want such a Bihar," he said.

The Lok Sabha LoP claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is just a face in the NDA government in the State, but the "remote control" is in the hands of the BJP, which, he said, has nothing to do with social justice."Nitish ji's face is being used. The remote control is in the hands of the BJP. You should not think that the voice of the most backward people is heard there," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in an election rally here."Three or four people control it. BJP controls it. They have the remote controller in their hands, and they have nothing to do with social justice. I said in front of the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha that you should get the caste census done. He did not say a single word... BJP is against social justice. They do not want it," he added.

Bihar Election 2025

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14

(With inputs from ANI)

