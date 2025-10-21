FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor makes BIG allegation against BJP, says 'Jan Suraaj's candidates are being...'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of poaching leaders and pressuring his party candidates from withdrawing their nominations. Speaking to the reporters, Kishor alleged that there is no democracy or alliance left in Bihar, and three of his party's candidates have withdrawn their nominations under the BJP's pressure.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 05:39 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor makes BIG allegation against BJP, says 'Jan Suraaj's candidates are being...'
"We have seen a pattern in this country where, after elections, opposition MLAs are often poached, something the BJP has done multiple times across various states. Now, the same is happening in Bihar. There is no true alliance or democracy in play in Bihar right now. Jansuraaj's candidates are being systematically obstructed. Several of our candidates were stopped from even filing their nominations. So far, three of our candidates have been forced to withdraw their nominations under pressure," Kishor said.

He further said that in Danapur, Mutur Shah whom the Jan Suraaj party had announced as its candidate, did not file his nomination as he was allegedly abducted. Kishor said that while the BJP has accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal's candidate Ritlal Yadav as responsible for Shah's "abduction", the reality was wholly different." In Danapur, our candidate, Mutur Shah, was preparing to contest. However, he was allegedly kidnapped and could not reach the nomination centre. BJP has claimed that RJD's Ritlal Yadav threatened him, but the reality is different. Our candidate was last seen with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Where is the Election Commission now? Why is no action being taken?" Prashant Kishor added.

Several Jan Suraaj leaders, including state spokesperson Amit Kumar Paswan, former district councillor Anita Kumari, and party founding member Karmveer Paswan, have joined the BJP in the past two days. Earlier, Prashant Kishor said Jan Suraaj won't back down and is prepared to fight the elections fiercely."We won't relent until we defeat the BJP and uproot the NDA. The results will be out on November 14 and the truth will be revealed. They're trying to create an atmosphere that we're scared. Prashant Kishor, along with his Jan Suraaj colleagues, is not afraid of anyone. Buy as many candidates as you want, threaten as many candidates as you can, and imprison as many candidates as you can in their homes. The election will be fought, and it will be fought with such force that it will leave you reeling. We are not the Mahagathbandhan," he said.

"These people don't care about the Mahagathbandhan candidates...they will go and tell the public, 'these are the people of Jungle Raj. If you don't want them to come back, vote for us.' But they fear good people... They aren't afraid of corrupt politicians. This is the fear of Jan Suraaj. So many good people have been fielded that they don't have the courage to fight. Our candidates' friends and families have been pressurised so that they withdraw their nomination," Kishor alleged.

Kishor had said previously stated that he will not contest Bihar assembly elections. Electioneering has gained momentum in the state with almost a fortnight left for the first phase of elections. Bihar will face polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

