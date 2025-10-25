FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address key rallies in THESE cities

The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar again on October 30, right after Chhath Puja. Earlier, PM Modi visited Samastipur and Begusarai and addressed two rallies in the poll-bound state.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to visit poll-bound state on October 30, to address key rallies in THESE cities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Bihar on October 30 to attend two programmes in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, said BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited Samastipur and Begusarai and addressed two rallies in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar again on October 30, right after Chhath Puja. His first program will be in Motipur, Muzaffarpur at around 10 am. After Muzaffarpur, he will have a program in Chhapra at around 1 pm, and after these two events, his programs will continue in November. For now, the Prime Minister is coming to Bihar on October 30 for events in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra."

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started his election campaign for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, asserting the NDA's return to power in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Samastipur, Prime Minister Modi said, "The trumpet of the grand festival of democracy has sounded. The entire Bihar is saying 'Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar', 'Phir Ek Baar Susaasan Sarkar'. Jungle-raj walon ko dur rakhega Bihar.

"Noting the presence of a large crowd even with just two days left for the Chhath Puja festivities, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the people present at the rally, saying that the mood of Mithila has surely ensured that Bihar will move forward at a new pace."

At this time, you all are getting benefits of the 'GST Bachat Utsav' and from tomorrow, the grand festival of Chhath Puja will begin. Even in such a busy time, you have come here in such large numbers; the atmosphere of Samastipur, the mood of Mithila has surely ensured- Bihar will move forward with a new speed. I thank you all for coming here in large numbers...'Nayi Raftar se chalega Bihar jab phir aayegi NDA sarkar'," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi trained guns at the opposition Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of prioritising their family's political futures over the welfare of Bihar's youth, adding that these parties are "setting new records of lies" in front of the state's youth.

Sharpening his attacks on RJD, Prime Minister Modi said that law and order cannot prevail in an RJD-ruled state.

He also criticised the RJD's "jungle-raj" in Bihar, alleging that there was rampant extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping at that time, which "ruined generations" of the state.

"RJD and Congress are only concerned about the political future of their own families. That's why today they are setting new records of lies in front of Bihar's youth. Law and order cannot exist where a party like the RJD is in power. Under the RJD rule, extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping flourished. The RJD's jungle raj ruined generations of Bihar. The biggest sufferers of RJD's misrule were my mothers and sisters, the youth, the Dalits and backward classes of Bihar, and the extremely backward classes of Bihar. During this jungle raj, the doors of police stations were closed to Dalits and the extremely backward classes," PM Modi said during a rally in Samastipur.

He also paid homage to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur in Bihar's Samastipur district, and he later met his family members.Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

