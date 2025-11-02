Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada today

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold rallies in Saharsa and Katihar on 3 November, and in Araria and Bhagalpur on 6 November. Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on 6 November across 121 constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar today to campaign for the state elections. According to BJP state president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, he will address rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada and also take part in a roadshow in Patna.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold rallies in Saharsa and Katihar on 3 November, and in Araria and Bhagalpur on 6 November. Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on 6 November across 121 constituencies.

The BJP has made extensive arrangements for the Patna roadshow, which is part of the NDA’s election campaign. In Patna district, 14 assembly seats will vote in the first phase.

The roadshow will begin at 5pm from Dinkar Golambar and move through Nala Road, Thakurbari Road, Bari Path and Bakarganj. It will end at Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan after covering around 2.8 kilometres. Ten welcome points have been arranged along the route, where the Prime Minister will be greeted with flower petals, drum performances and cultural events.