FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured; probe on

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai, calls him 'best friend, husband, son-in-law, father'

Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains on THESE key routes; Check routes, stoppages, fares and more

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada today

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal SUFFERS another big jolt, her gameplan BACKFIRES, Amaal Mallik admits 'isne ullu banane ki koshish ki'

Nita Ambani gets surprise birthday celebration from Jamnagar team, her rani pink suit steals spotlight; Watch

Gold, silver prices today, November 2: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

ISRO's 'Bahubali’ LVM3-M5 rocket launch today: Check liftoff timings, significance, where to watch live

India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Head to head record, predicted playing XIs, toss, pitch report, weather forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured; probe on

Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai, calls him 'best friend, husband, son-in-law, father'

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai

Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains on THESE key routes; Check routes, stoppages, fares and more

Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada today

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold rallies in Saharsa and Katihar on 3 November, and in Araria and Bhagalpur on 6 November. Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on 6 November across 121 constituencies.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada today
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar today to campaign for the state elections. According to BJP state president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, he will address rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada and also take part in a roadshow in Patna.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold rallies in Saharsa and Katihar on 3 November, and in Araria and Bhagalpur on 6 November. Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on 6 November across 121 constituencies.

The BJP has made extensive arrangements for the Patna roadshow, which is part of the NDA’s election campaign. In Patna district, 14 assembly seats will vote in the first phase.

The roadshow will begin at 5pm from Dinkar Golambar and move through Nala Road, Thakurbari Road, Bari Path and Bakarganj. It will end at Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan after covering around 2.8 kilometres. Ten welcome points have been arranged along the route, where the Prime Minister will be greeted with flower petals, drum performances and cultural events.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured; probe on
Mexico super market explosion: At least 23 killed, more than 11 injured
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai, calls him 'best friend, husband, son-in-law, father'
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for bhai
Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains on THESE key routes; Check routes, stoppages, fares and more
Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains
Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Tulsi Vivah 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada today
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Patna, rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE