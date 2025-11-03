Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa, Katihar today; Nitish Kumar to campaign in Bhagalpur

As the Bihar election campaigning is in full swing, key leaders are gearing up for the first phase of voting. PM Modi will address two rallies in Saharsa and Katihar, seeking votes for 30 NDA candidates across two districts.

With two days to go for the first phase of the Bihar Election 2025 on November 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to strengthen support for the NDA in the state today, November 4. He will address two rallies in Saharsa and Katihar, seeking votes for 30 NDA candidates across two districts. The Saharsa rally kicks off at 11 AM, followed by another rally in Katihar.



PM Modi rally at Saharsa and Katihar

As the Bihar election campaigning is in full swing, key leaders are gearing up for the first phase of voting. Besides PM Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address three public rallies in Bhagalpur district, specifically in Sultanganj Assembly constituency and Shahkund region today. The first phase of voting ends campaigning today, with the second phase scheduled for November 11 and results on November 14.

PM Modi on Sunday held a roadshow in Bihar's Patna after election rallies at Arah and Nawada. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was absent from the roadshow. Amid the Chief Minister's absence, PM Modi was accompanied by BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal, and Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan. This comes amid Mahagathbandhan's CM face, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has time and again claimed that the NDA is sidelining CM Nitish Kumar. Yadav had earlier questioned Nitish Kumar's leadership, alleging that the Chief Minister "might not even be aware" of the contents of the NDA's manifesto. Meanwhile, PM Modi hailed the NDA's poll promise to provide Rs 3,000 in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers in Bihar, saying 'jinhe koi nahi poochhta, Modi unhe poojta hai' (Modi worships those whom no one else cares about).



Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav campaign in Bihar

Among others, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will hold a road show in support of party candidate Ritlal Yadav in Danapur. INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav is set to hold public meetings in 15 places, including Patna's Barh, while Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi will hold road shows in Sonbarsa, Rosera, and Lakhisarai.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(With inputs from ANI)