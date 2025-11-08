Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi reiterates 'katta' jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'Nahi chahiye...'

Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi described the atmosphere as 'heart-touching' and said it reflected people's clear support for the NDA.

Affirming the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his "katta" jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar."

Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi described the atmosphere as 'heart-touching' and said it reflected people's clear support for the NDA.

"The atmosphere we are witnessing in Sitamarhi today is heart-touching. This atmosphere is also conveying the message that - We don't want a Katta government, once again an NDA government," PM Modi said.

PM Modi praised the high voter turnout in the first phase of polling, saying it had delivered a "65-volt shock" to those who represented "jungle raj."

"Bihar has done wonders in the first phase of voting. In the first phase, the jungle raj folks have been dealt a 65-volt shock. Everywhere, the discussion is that Bihar's youth have chosen development, have chosen NDA. Bihar's sisters and daughters have also ensured NDA's record victory," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude while speaking from the "sacred land" of the goddess Sita, stressing that her blessings would only help Bihar towards becoming a developed state.

"Today, I have come to this sacred land of Mother Sita, seeking your blessings, so it is natural that those days come to mind amidst people filled with such enthusiasm. Only with the blessings of Mother Sita will Bihar become a developed state. This election will determine the future of Bihar's children in the coming years, and the future of your offspring. Therefore, this election is very important," PM Modi said.

Hitting out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Prime Minister alleged that the party wants to make small children "rangdaar", which is justified by their election campaign.

"What the RJD people want to do for the children of Bihar is clearly evident in the election campaigns of their leaders. Just listen to the songs of these jungle raj people and their slogans. You will shudder at what they think, what they say. On RJD platforms, innocent children are being made to say that they want to become "rangdar" (criminals)," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the children of Bihar would not become "rangdaar" but would instead become engineers, doctors, advocates, or judges in the court.

"Should a child from Bihar become a Rangdaar or a doctor? A child from Bihar will now become not a Rangdaar, but an engineer, doctor, advocate, and judge in the court," he said.

He emphasised that the people saying "hands up" have no place in the state but need those who dream of startups. PM Modi stated that the government is providing books, computers, and laptops to children so that they can excel in sports.

"Now there is no place in Bihar for those who say 'hands up'. Now, Bihar needs those who dream of starting their own startups. We are giving books, computers, and laptops into the hands of children. So that our children advance in sports, we are giving them bats, hockey sticks, football and volleyball," the Prime Minister added.

Following the conclusion of his rally in Sitamarhi, the Prime Minister will head to Bettiah to attend another election event.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

