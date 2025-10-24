FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi promises 'nayi raftar', takes jibe at RJD's 'lantern' symbol during Samastipur rally

Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the people present at the rally, saying that the mood of Mithila has surely ensured that Bihar will move forward at a new pace, while noting the presence of a large crowd even with just two days left for the Chhath Puja festivities.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 01:56 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi promises 'nayi raftar', takes jibe at RJD's 'lantern' symbol during Samastipur rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kick-started his election campaign for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections, asserting the NDA's return to power in the state.  Addressing a public rally in Samastipur, Prime Minister Modi said, "The trumpet of the grand festival of democracy has sounded. The entire Bihar is saying 'Phir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar', 'Phir Ek Baar Susaasan Sarkar'. Jungle-raj walon ko dur rakhega Bihar." 

PM Modi says 'new pace of development with NDA government'

Noting the presence of a large crowd even with just two days left for the Chhath Puja festivities, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the people present at the rally, saying that the mood of Mithila has surely ensured that Bihar will move forward at a new pace."At this time, you all are getting benefits of the 'GST Bachat Utsav' and from tomorrow, the grand festival of Chhath Puja will begin. Even in such a busy time, you have come here in such large numbers; the atmosphere of Samastipur, the mood of Mithila has surely ensured- Bihar will move forward with a new speed. I thank you all for coming here in large numbers...' Nayi Raftar se chalega Bihar jab phir aayegi NDA sarkar'," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi pays homage to socialist icon Karpoori Thakur

PM Modi paid homage to socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, calling him an "inspiration" for his government. He stated, "Today's day is an extremely important day in my life. Before coming here, I had gone to Karpuri Gram, where I got the opportunity to pay my respects and bow to Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpuri Thakur. It is his blessings that today people like us, from backward and poor families, are standing on this platform."The Prime Minister praised Karpoori Thakur, saying that he has played an immense role in bringing social justice to independent India and connecting the poor and deprived with new opportunities."

Further, PM Modi said Bihar no longer needs a lantern as he urged the crowd to switch on their mobile flashlights, hitting a direct jibe at RJD's election symbol. He also mentioned that the NDA government has fulfilled the demand for granting constitutional status to the OBC commission. He credited the BJP-NDA government's digital initiatives for empowering the younger generation in Bihar.  

Election rally at Samastipur

It is worth noting that Samastipur has been a stronghold of RJD since 2010. Akhtarul Islam Shahin has won the seat consecutively for three terms. In 2020, Shahin defeated JD-U's Ashwamedh Devi by 4,714 votes. The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA is seeking to retain its power.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

