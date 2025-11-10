Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: BJP strongholds face crucial test, THESE candidates to be game changer on these seats; key constituencies to watch

The campaign for Bihar election phase 2 has ended a day before the voters will go for polling on November 11, Tuesday. 122 seats in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on Tuesday, November 11. In this phase, several BJP strongholds will face tough competition from several key candidates.

After a dynamic Bihar Assembly election phase 1 which saw a record turnout, the stage is set for Bihar Assembly election phase 2 voting, which is also the last phase of voting. The campaign for Bihar election phase 2 ended today, November 10, a day before the voters will go for polling on November 11, Tuesday. The second phase of the assembly election in Bihar will prove to be another decisive event for the fate of Bihar’s next government.

122 seats in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on Tuesday, November 11. Among the significant seats going to the polls in this phase are Chakai, from where JD(U) minister Sumit Kumar Singh is seeking a re-election, BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh's Jamui, JD(U) minister Leshi Singh's Dhamdaha, and BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh's Chhatapur.

What are the key constituencies in Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2?

Bettiah

Bettiah is a key constituency in the border area of West Champaran district. In the last election, BJP registered a massive win with over 18,000 votes. This year again former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi is expecting a big win from the seat she has won five times since 2000, only barring 2015. However, she is facing anti-incumbency over issues like cross-border migration. Other key candidates from Bettiah are Congress candidate Wasi Ahmad from the Mahagathbandhan, who is fighting against BJP. However, independent candidate Rohit Sikaria may prove to be a big hurdle for the Bihar opposition.

Katihar

Katihar is crucial for BJP veteran and former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad as it is his home turf and a stronghold since 2005. However, Prasad’s two decades old prestige in the seemanchal assembly constituency is challenged by Vikassheel Insaan Party's Saurabh Agarwal, son of his longtime aide Ashok Agarwal. Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Ghazi Sharique, a big challenger to Mahagathbandhan as he may potentially split its votes which can fill the BJP’s basket. With a substantial Muslim population, Muslim, Yadav and extremely backward class communities dominate the constituency.

Jhanjharpur

The key constituency in the Madhubani district in Mithilanchal region, Jhanjharpur is the crucial battleground for Industries Minister and incumbent MLA Nitish Mishra. The BJP state minister won the seat by over 41,700 votes in 2020. This time as well, CPI’s Ram Narayan Yadav, Mahagathbandhan’s candidate, is the main and only rival of Mishra. The Jhanjharpur seat is dominated by the 'upper' castes and Yadavs, but the Scheduled Castes are also significant voters.

Jamui

The Jamui Assembly constituency was once a stronghold of Left-wing extremism and is a witness to various changing loyalties. In the 2020 elections, BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh, Olympian shooter and daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh, won by a good margin against RJD’s Vijay Prakash Yadav. The seat is a contest between BJP, Mahagathbandhan and Jan Suraj Party’s Anil Prasad Sah.

Motihari

Motihari in the East Champaran district is a seat dominated by general category voters and a stronghold for the BJP. BJP’s Pramod Kumar, a veteran and incumbent Law Minister, has been here since 2005. The election contest here is between Pramod Kumar and RJD’s Dewa Gupta.

A record 65.08% of voters participated in the first phase of assembly polls on November 6. The counting will be held on November 14.