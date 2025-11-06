Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha boils after convoy attack by RJD supporters, claim, 'Inki chaati pe...', alleges threat to booth agents

As the Bihar election 2025 phase 1 voting is underway, Deputy CM and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha's vehicle came under attack from the Bihar opposition. He alleged that RJD supporters threatened polling agent in Lakhisarai.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win. They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village."

The Deputy CM alleged that RJD workers threatened a polling agent at booths in Halsi block during the first phase of voting. He said that while polling was largely peaceful some RJD members have a "booth capturing mindset". "Voting is taking place smoothly everywhere. We received reports that people of RJD threatened the polling agent at booths in Halsi block. People of RJD still have the mindset of booth capture. But public is the true owner. But we will ensure that genuine votes are cast. EC is also aiming for the same...", he told ANI.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from ANI)