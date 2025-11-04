FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: ‘Only 10 percent of population controls...’, Rahul Gandhi sparks controversy with latest claim

Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the Indian Army is “under the control of 10 per cent of the country's population”, in a veiled reference to the upper castes, sparked a debate. He claimed that India's 90 percent of the population consists of Dalits and backward classes not represented anywhere.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 11:16 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: ‘Only 10 percent of population controls...’, Rahul Gandhi sparks controversy with latest claim
Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is only two days away, political parties have sharpened their allegation game. In the latest scathing attack made indirectly on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the Indian Army is “under the control of 10 per cent of the country's population”, in a veiled reference to the upper castes sparked a debate. The MP made the remark during a campaign rally in Bihar's Kutumba.  

Addressing a public gathering, Gandhi said, “If you look closely, 90 percent of the country's population is Dalit, Maha Dalit, backward, extremely backward, or from minority communities. Ninety percent of the people come from the most backward and tribal sections of society. If you take out a list of India's 500 largest companies, you won't find anyone from the backward or Dalit communities there; they all come from that top 10 percent. All the jobs go to them. They have control over the armed forces. You won't find the remaining 90 percent population represented anywhere.” 

He added, “If you take out a list of India's 500 largest companies, you won't find anyone from the backward or Dalit communities there; they all come from that top 10 percent. All the jobs go to them. They have control over the armed forces. You won't find the remaining 90 percent population represented anywhere.” 

Appealing to the masses and positioning the Congress party as the champion of the lower communities, Rahul Gandhi exhorted, “We want an India that has space for 90 per cent of the country's population, where people can live with dignity and happiness. The Congress has always fought for the backward,” Rahul Gandhi said. 

Expressing his disagreement with the remarks, BJP leader Suresh Nakhua replied, “Rahul Gandhi is now searching for a caste in the Armed Forces and says 10% of people control it. In his hate for PM Modi, he has already crossed the line of hating India.” 

Earlier in August, Rahul Gandhi made a similar shocking statement by disrespecting the Indian Army. His statement, “Chinese troops are thrashing Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh”, made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, met with strong criticism from the Supreme Court as it reprimanded the Congress leader.  In his claim, Gandhi said that the Chinese army occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory and was “thrashing” soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.

