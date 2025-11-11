Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark of 122? Exit polls predict...

BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...
Elections in Bihar were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be out on November 14.
Several exit polls have been released after the second and final round of polling in Bihar concluded on Tuesday. As per pollsters like Peoples Pulse and People's Insight, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed for a clear majority. They have placed the opposition Mahagathbandhan at the second position, while Prashant Kishor-led front Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is predicted to face a massive drubbing.
According to exit polls released by Peoples Pulse, major alliances are parties are projected to win the following number of seats:
NDA: 133-159 seats
Mahagathbandhan (MGB): 75-101
Jan Suraaj: 0-5
Others: 2-8
Meanwhile, the pollster People's Insight has released party-wise results of its exit poll. It has made the following projections:
BJP: 68-72 seats
JD(U): 55-60
LJP: 9-12
RJD: 55-60
Congress: 9-13
The Matrize survey says the NDA is heading for a clear majority in the Bihar assembly with 147-167 seats, while it has projected the opposition alliance to get 70-90 seats.
