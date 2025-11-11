FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...

Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning? Exit polls predict...

Dharmendra got this film after Sunil Dutt rejected it, became overnight star, blockbuster movie ran in theatres for 50 weeks, heroine was not Hema Malini but...

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur to lose Alinagar seat? Here's what pollsters said

Delhi Blast: 3 doctors held from Faridabad's Al-Falah University; who runs it, why is it under scanner? Here's all you need to know

Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...

Past Result vs Exit Poll prediction: Were exit polls in past elections accurate?

Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark of 122? Exit polls predict...

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Nitish Kumar-led NDA likely to retain power, says Matrize Survey

'Kutta bana denge': Netizens want PM Narendra Modi, Colors TV to shut down Bigg Boss 19 after Amaal Mallik abuses...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...

BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed

Bihar Election 2025: Who Is Bihar Voting For? Bihar Exit Polls Reveal Party Wise Vote Share

Bihar Election 2025: Who Is Bihar Voting For? Bihar Exit Polls Reveal Party Wise Vote Share

Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning? Exit polls predict...

Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark of 122? Exit polls predict...

Elections in Bihar were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be out on November 14.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 07:52 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark of 122? Exit polls predict...
PM Modi and Nitish Kumar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several exit polls have been released after the second and final round of polling in Bihar concluded on Tuesday. As per pollsters like Peoples Pulse and People's Insight, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed for a clear majority. They have placed the opposition Mahagathbandhan at the second position, while Prashant Kishor-led front Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is predicted to face a massive drubbing.

According to exit polls released by Peoples Pulse, major alliances are parties are projected to win the following number of seats:
NDA: 133-159 seats
Mahagathbandhan (MGB): 75-101
Jan Suraaj: 0-5
Others: 2-8

Meanwhile, the pollster People's Insight has released party-wise results of its exit poll. It has made the following projections:
BJP: 68-72 seats
JD(U): 55-60
LJP: 9-12
RJD: 55-60
Congress: 9-13

The Matrize survey says the NDA is heading for a clear majority in the Bihar assembly with 147-167 seats, while it has projected the opposition alliance to get 70-90 seats.

Bihar Elections 2025

Elections in Bihar were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be out on November 14. The state has witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 percent at close of polling on Tuesday. In the first phase of polling as well, Bihar had seen a record voter turnout of 65.09 percent.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...
BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed
Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning? Exit polls predict...
Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning?
Dharmendra got this film after Sunil Dutt rejected it, became overnight star, blockbuster movie ran in theatres for 50 weeks, heroine was not Hema Malini but...
Dharmendra became overnight star after this film ran in theatres for 50 weeks
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur to lose Alinagar seat? Here's what pollsters said
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur to lose Alinagar seat?
Delhi Blast: 3 doctors held from Faridabad's Al-Falah University; who runs it, why is it under scanner? Here's all you need to know
Delhi Blast: 3 doctors held from Al-Falah University: Know more about it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE