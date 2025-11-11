Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA cross majority mark of 122? Exit polls predict...

Elections in Bihar were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be out on November 14.

Several exit polls have been released after the second and final round of polling in Bihar concluded on Tuesday. As per pollsters like Peoples Pulse and People's Insight, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed for a clear majority. They have placed the opposition Mahagathbandhan at the second position, while Prashant Kishor-led front Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is predicted to face a massive drubbing.

According to exit polls released by Peoples Pulse, major alliances are parties are projected to win the following number of seats:

NDA: 133-159 seats

Mahagathbandhan (MGB): 75-101

Jan Suraaj: 0-5

Others: 2-8

Meanwhile, the pollster People's Insight has released party-wise results of its exit poll. It has made the following projections:

BJP: 68-72 seats

JD(U): 55-60

LJP: 9-12

RJD: 55-60

Congress: 9-13

The Matrize survey says the NDA is heading for a clear majority in the Bihar assembly with 147-167 seats, while it has projected the opposition alliance to get 70-90 seats.

Bihar Elections 2025

Elections in Bihar were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Results will be out on November 14. The state has witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 percent at close of polling on Tuesday. In the first phase of polling as well, Bihar had seen a record voter turnout of 65.09 percent.