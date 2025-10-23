INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Mukesh Sahani? VIP party chief picked Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face

The announcement was made on Thursday at a press conference, where Tejashwi Yadav was confirmed as the coalition's CM candidate. Sahani's elevation within the opposition bloc is significant as he represents the Extremely Backward Class or the EBC. Read on to know more about him.

Mukesh Sahani heads the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

