FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

R Ashwin's cryptic 'just leave it' post goes viral: Is this a message for Virat Kohli after consecutive ducks in Australia?

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi takes jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'People call them...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs to keep buying via...

THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...

'When you drop...': Shubman Gill's blunt take after losing first ODI series as India captain

Sridhar Vembu's Zoho launches UPI app, integrated with Arattai, it has features like...; check details

Women in Delhi can now work night shift at shops; here's what new govt rules say

Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's sensational 2025 continues, breaks multiple records with century against New Zealand

This country makes sure everyone has place to live; its is located in...

Does Smriti Mandhana earn as much as Virat Kohli? Breaking down salary difference between India's women and men cricketers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
R Ashwin's cryptic 'just leave it' post goes viral: Is this a message for Virat Kohli after consecutive ducks in Australia?

R Ashwin's cryptic 'just leave it' post goes viral: Is this a message for Virat

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi takes jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'People call them...'

Bihar Election 2025 : PM Modi takes jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs to keep buying via...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi takes jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'People call them...'

The Prime Minister said that the NDA government has brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj and into the new light of development. "This Maoist terror did not allow schools, colleges, or hospitals to open, and instead destroyed the already built ones." Read on for more on this.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 09:22 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi takes jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'People call them...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Mahagathbandhan, saying the people of Bihar call it 'Lathbandhan' and that self-interest "is paramount" for these oppositon parties, who "don't care about the youth of Bihar". PM Modi, who interacted with BJP workers from poll-bound Bihar through the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' programme, also took "jungle raj" jibes at RJD and alleged that elections in the past had been won "with the help of Maoist terror". "Those who call themselves the 'Gathbandhan,' whom the people of Bihar call the 'Lathbandhan,' only know how to use the lathi and keep fighting. For the 'Lathbandhan,' their own self-interest is paramount. They don't care about the youth of Bihar. For decades, the youth of the country and Bihar suffered from Naxalism and Maoist terror. They even kept winning elections with the help of Maoist terror. Naxalism and Maoist terror played a huge role in the destruction of Bihar," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the NDA government has brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj and into the new light of development. "This Maoist terror did not allow schools, colleges, or hospitals to open, and instead destroyed the already built ones. They did not allow industries to enter... It is taking a lot of effort to bring Bihar out of this. But we are doing it. We have worked very hard since 2014. The NDA has brought Bihar out of the darkness of jungle raj and into the new light of development. Today, we are moving rapidly towards eliminating Naxalism, Maoism, and terrorism in Bihar. It is our duty to secure the future of Bihar's youth, and we are working towards it with complete sincerity," he said.

Attacking the RJD over its 15-year rule in the state, PM Modi urged young people in Bihar to gather at every booth and ask elderly people in that area to recount past events. "Conversation about jungle raj is natural, it will go on for 100 years. Bihar's people will never forget about it. This is the land of Chanakya. Bihar people will never forgive them. I would like to urge all the young people of Bihar to gather at every booth and ask the elderly people in that area to come and tell everyone about past events. A program can be created to share their disturbing experiences with the new generation," he said.

"After the double-engine government came to power in 2014, a new momentum has come into the development works. The distribution of electricity has improved significantly. The improvement in electricity won't please those with lanterns. We know that when there is sufficient electricity, industries and businesses grow, which increases employment opportunities for you," PM Modi added. Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Babar Azam returns to Pakistan's T20I squad for South Africa series; Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi miss out
Babar Azam returns to Pakistan's T20I squad for South Africa series; Rizwan, Afr
President Droupadi Murmu's chopper gets stuck in newly laid helipad in Kerala during Sabarimala visit, WATCH
President Droupadi Murmu's chopper gets stuck in newly laid helipad in Kerala du
Does Smriti Mandhana earn as much as Virat Kohli? Breaking down salary difference between India's women and men cricketers
Does Smriti Mandhana earn as much as Virat Kohli? Breaking down salary differenc
Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013
Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013
Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Diwali 2025 in Style: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar stun in ethnic looks, see pics
Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Diwali 2025 in Style: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Mal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE