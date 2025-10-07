Bihar Election 2025: Supreme Court's BIG order to EC over SIR, demands details of excluded voters by...

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing petitions challenging the SIR exercise, which triggered a political standoff between opposition parties and the government. The key order comes a day after the poll panel announced the dates for the Bihar assembly elections.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 7) directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to furnish details of voters excluded under a special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls conducted this year. The top court has asked the ECI to provide the details by Thursday (October 9). The key order comes a day after the poll panel announced the dates for the Bihar assembly elections, which are set to begin on November 6 and conclude on November 11.

What happened during the Supreme Court hearing?

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the controversial SIR exercise, which triggered a political standoff between opposition parties and the government. During the hearing on Tuesday, the ECI said that no complaint or appeal had been filed by any of the excluded voters. The top court asked the poll body to provide it with details of the 3.66 lakh voters recently excluded from the final electoral roll for Bihar polls. It has adjourned the hearing until October 9.

Why is the EC's SIR exercise controversial?

The Election Commission had launched the contentious SIR exercise in June and recently concluded it. Last week, the EC released the final voter roll for Bihar, which had 47 lakh lesser names after deletions and additions as compared to the time before the drive began. From the final list, 3.66 lakh more names were reportedly removed after scrutiny found them ineligible. The SIR triggered a political standoff, with opposition parties questioning its motive and timing as it took place just ahead of the Bihar assembly elections of this year. The EC has slammed the opposition and vehemently defended its move.