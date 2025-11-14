FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025 Result: BJP+JDU set for landslide victory, to break 2020 record, JDU single largest party with...

This election saw the RJD contesting 143 seats, while the Congress fielded candidates in 61. Other Mahagathbandhan allies, including the Left parties and Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party, contested the remaining seats.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Result: BJP+JDU set for landslide victory, to break 2020 record, JDU single largest party with...
Polling for the Bihar Assembly elections took place in two phases — on November 6 and November 11 — and counting of votes is underway today, November 14. The battle for the 243-member House has been primarily between the NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), and the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD.

The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 71 seats each, while Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD is ahead in 59 constituencies. The Congress, a key partner in the Grand Alliance, is leading in 14 seats. These numbers are early indicators, and margins may shift as counting continues through the day.

With a majority mark of 122 seats, the early trends suggest the NDA is on its way to a landslide victory. The BJP appears set to surpass its 2020 performance, while the JD(U) is emerging as the single largest party in the state. As counting progresses, all eyes remain on whether these early leads solidify into a decisive mandate for the ruling coalition.

This election saw the RJD contesting 143 seats, while the Congress fielded candidates in 61. Other Mahagathbandhan allies, including the Left parties and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party, contested the remaining seats. On the NDA side, both the BJP and JD(U) contested 101 seats each, supported by allies such as LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (S), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

BJP+JDU set for landslide victory: LATEST UPDATE

As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, early leads indicate a strong and commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling what could be one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's most decisive electoral victories.

The trends suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of over the 243 seat assembly.

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 188 seats, with BJP leading in 85, JDU in 75, LJP 22, HAM 4 and RLM 3 as per data from the EC at 11:45 am.

RJD leads in 36 seats, Congress leads in 6, CPI(ML) lead 7, while CPI-M and VIP lead in 1 seat each, taking the total to 51, as per data from the EC at 11:45 am. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in three seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

