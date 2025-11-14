Bihar Election 2025: NDA leads in early trends, CM Nitish Kumar eyes 5th term

Bihar Election 2025: Both Deputy CMs lead in early trends, Samrat Chaudhary ahead in Tarapur, Vijay Kumar Sinha from Laskhisarai
INDIA
The Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 will be announced today, November 14. Voters can follow real-time updates on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) official website or via the Voter Helpline app. Early trends show an advantage NDA and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar eyes fifth term in office, banking on his long political legacy, administrative experience and shifting alliances that have defined Bihar’s electoral landscape for nearly two decades.
As one of the state’s most seasoned politicians, Nitish enters the 2025 Assembly election with both strong support and fierce opposition, making this a crucial test of his leadership and public appeal. His campaign emphasises governance, development, and stability, while critics point to political flip-flops and unmet promises. Whether voters will hand him a renewed mandate remains one of the most closely watched questions of this election.
The latest trends and constituency-wise results will be available on the ECI results portal at https://results.eci.gov.in