INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav wants THIS from NDA, asks for...

Earlier, on October 19, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan had reiterated his support for Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA alliance in the Bihar assembly polls and said that after the results, elected MLAs will once again choose the JD(U) leader as CM.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 01:47 PM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday demanded that the National Democratic Alliance reveal their CM face for the Bihar elections, while highlighting the release of their manifesto named 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' on Tuesday.

Tejashwi said that he would like to know the NDA's agenda and vision, and accused them of speaking negatively and making allegations against Mahagathbandhan leaders.

"We have announced the CM's face as well. Today, we are going to release the 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' on how we are going to work for the next 5 years. We want NDA to announce the name of their CM. What schemes do they have? What is their vision, and how are they going to take Bihar forward? We have given a roadmap, a vision, and we are clear that we will make Bihar number one. They only speak negative things and make allegations about our leaders," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Earlier, on October 19, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan had reiterated his support for Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA alliance in the Bihar assembly polls and said that after the results, elected MLAs will once again choose the JD(U) leader as the Chief Minister.

Yadav also hit out at the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing the difficulties faced by the passengers during the Chhath Puja. He mentioned that the people of Bihar have made up their mind for a change in the government in the assembly elections.

"Look, today we are campaigning -- we have to go all across Bihar. The people of Bihar are in the mood for change; we have said this before. Those people of Bihar who had migrated outside and returned home during Chhath -- seeing the condition in which they came back was painful. The Railway Minister had announced that 12,000 special trains would be run, but just look at the state of our brothers and sisters being packed tightly into the trains -- what happened to those "special" trains?" he told reporters.

Earlier, on October 23, the Mahagathbandhan announced the release of a joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. The development was followed by the announcement of Tejashwi Yadav as the face of the opposition alliance for the polls.

Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Pary, has been named as the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and 
Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

