Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali slams insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health, her mother's cremation: 'Are we as a nation...'
Bihar Election 2025: Will BJP reject Nitish Kumar, form own government with Samrat Chaudhary as CM?
Meet actress, whose debut film bombed at box office, has worked with Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, no solo hit yet; her father is...
Who was Kamini Kaushal? Dharmendra's first co-star, India's oldest living actress, last seen in...
Why India celebrates Children’s Day? Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for every child's right
Bihar Election 2025: RJD's viral 'Aree tum Bhai Virendra ko Nahi Jante' meme, Bhai Virendra winning or losing from Maner?
Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?
Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister, Bhojpuri filmmaker and doctor who treated patients for free, Sunil Kumar winning Biharsharif by....
Bihar Election 2025: Hence proved! Cash transfer easiest route to election win? How Nitish Kumar's scheme helps NDA?
Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'
INDIA
ECI began counting of votes across 243 seats in Bihar at 8 am today. The overall polling percentage for the two phases in Bihar was 66.91%. The polling for the two phases was held on November 6 and 11, respectively. As per early trends, RJD's Bhai Virendra continues to hold his early lead.
ECI began counting of votes across 243 seats in Bihar at 8 am today. The overall polling percentage for the two phases in Bihar was 66.91%. The polling for the two phases was held on November 6 and 11, respectively. As per early trends, RJD's Bhai Virendra continues to hold his early lead.
Bhai Virendra leads by 23,343 votes, while LJP’s Jitendra Yadav trails in the ninth round of counting.
Bhai Virendra Yadav, a key figure in Bihar's political landscape, has made significant strides over two decades. Known for his deep ties to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership, including Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, he remains a central player in state politics, despite controversies surrounding his name.
Born on May 3, 1961, Bhai Virendra hails from Bihar and holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Magadh University. His political journey began in student politics, eventually leading to a notable career marked by his rise within the ranks of Bihar's political scene.
Virendra’s political career took off when he won the Maner seat in the 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections on a Samata Party ticket. However, his true association with the RJD began shortly thereafter, cementing his position as a key RJD ally. Over the years, Maner has become a stronghold for the RJD under his leadership.
He lost the Maner seat temporarily but reclaimed it in the 2010 election. Bhai Virendra Yadav then went on to win the 2015 and 2020 elections, making him a four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Maner. He continues to hold a significant position in the RJD, maintaining a strong local base despite challenges.
Currently, Bhai Virendra serves as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, underscoring his importance in the state’s legislative processes.
While Virendra’s political career has been marked by successes, it has also been tainted by criminal cases, including charges of rioting and criminal intimidation. These cases have sparked significant controversy over the years, but they have not deterred his political relevance.
Despite these issues, his loyalty to the RJD and his ability to maintain a strong political base in Maner have kept him a powerful figure. His proximity to Lalu Yadav and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, remains a key factor in his sustained influence within the party and Bihar’s broader political discourse.
Bhai Virendra Yadav’s political journey reflects both his influence and the controversies that often accompany such a long career. As he prepares for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, his legacy within the RJD and his impact on the Maner constituency will undoubtedly continue to be a focal point in the state’s politics.