Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?

Jamui Election Results LIVE: BJP candidate and shooter Shreyasi Singh has taken an early lead with 4,922 votes, as per the latest figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI). After the first round of counting, RJD’s Md. Shamsad Alam is trailing with 2,383 votes, followed by Anil Prasad Sah of the Jan Suraaj Party, who has secured 342 votes so far.

Vote counting is still in progress in Jamui, where the contest is largely viewed as a direct face-off between BJP’s Shreyasi Singh and RJD’s Shamsad Alam. For now, all eyes remain on the strong room, where the final verdict awaits.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is being closely watched, with high political stakes for both the ruling alliance and the opposition. With issues such as unemployment, governance, infrastructure development, and caste dynamics dominating the narrative, the results will determine the direction of Bihar’s political landscape over the next five years. As counting continues, all eyes remain on whether early leads will hold and how the balance of power in the 243-member Assembly ultimately shapes up.