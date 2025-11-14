Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor said he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU crosses 25 seats, will he?

His party, the Jan Suraaj (JSP), has failed to even open its account in afternoon trends in the Bihar assembly elections. But some of PK's words have stood the test of time. The 48-year-old leader had predicted that his party would either be "on the sky or on the floor."

Prashant Kishor, the renowned poll strategist, has faced a massive drubbing on his electoral debut. His party, the Jan Suraaj (JSP), has failed to even open its account in afternoon trends in the Bihar assembly elections. But some of PK's words have stood the test of time. The 48-year-old leader had predicted that his party would either be "on the sky or on the floor." At one point, he had said the JSP would get "less than 10 or above 150, nothing in between" in the 243-seat legislative assembly.

On that count, PK was right, his party clearly remains on the floor. But it's his other election forecast that raises many questions now. Kishor had said in a number of interviews that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) would not get more than 25 seats, and that Kumar will not sit on the CM chair again. He had promised he would quit politics if the JD(U) prediction turned out to be false. Now the question is will Kishor stay true to his promise and leave politics?

Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent in the two phases -- the highest voter turnout in the state since 1951. The results will be compiled and made available round-wise and constituency-wise on the official ECI results portal: https://results.eci.gov.in.