Bihar Election 2025: BIG win for Owaisi? AIMIM is leading on THESE six seats

Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini gives BIG update on his health, says his children are ‘sleepless’: 'It has not been an easy...'
Jasprit Bumrah in trouble? Controversial stump-mic comment on Temba Bavuma triggers backlash in IND vs SA Test
Did ghost of 'jungle raj' force Tejaswi Yadav, RJD to bite dust? What next for Mahagathbandhan?
Armaan Malik, Piyush Misra postpone concerts in Delhi-NCR after Red Fort blast: 'This decision has been taken with...'
Bihar Election Result 2025 Updates: Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh winning or lossing from Karakat?
By-election Results 2025: PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir wins Budgam, beats ruling NC's Aga Mehmood
BIG boost for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy as Congress' Naveen Kumar wins Jubilee Hills bypolls by...
Bihar Elections Results 2025: 'Chhote Sarkar' Anant Singh wins big in Mokama, holds declared assets of Rs 26 crore, owns luxury cars, horses, elephants...
IPL 2026 retention deadline: Will CSK risk losing Ravindra Jadeja? Are KKR and LSG ready for major overhauls?
Is everything well between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja? She found out reason behind his hospitalisation only after...
INDIA
Bihar Election 2025 Results: According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) published at 3:30 pm, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has secured leads on six seats.
Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has emerged as a big winner as per latest trends in the Bihar Assembly election results for 2025. According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) released at 3:30 pm, Owaisi's party has secured leads on a total of six seats. These are:
Jokihat
Bahadurganj
Thakurganj
Kochadhaman
Amour
Baisi
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM had won five seats -- a tally it looks set to better this time. It had won all the seats in the Seemanchal region, which is home to a large portion of the state's Muslim population. What makes the 2025 trends even more spectacular is that four of AIMIM's MLAs had defected to the RJD after the previous elections.
Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent in the two phases -- the highest voter turnout in the state since 1951. The results will be compiled and made available round-wise and constituency-wise on the official ECI results portal: https://results.eci.gov.in.