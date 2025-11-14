Bihar Election 2025: BIG win for Owaisi? AIMIM is leading on THESE six seats

Bihar Election 2025 Results: According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) published at 3:30 pm, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has secured leads on six seats.

Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has emerged as a big winner as per latest trends in the Bihar Assembly election results for 2025. According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) released at 3:30 pm, Owaisi's party has secured leads on a total of six seats. These are:

Jokihat

Bahadurganj

Thakurganj

Kochadhaman

Amour

Baisi

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM had won five seats -- a tally it looks set to better this time. It had won all the seats in the Seemanchal region, which is home to a large portion of the state's Muslim population. What makes the 2025 trends even more spectacular is that four of AIMIM's MLAs had defected to the RJD after the previous elections.

Polls to elect the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent in the two phases -- the highest voter turnout in the state since 1951. The results will be compiled and made available round-wise and constituency-wise on the official ECI results portal: https://results.eci.gov.in.