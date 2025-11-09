FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bihar Election 2025: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav's BIG claim, 'people will get me killed', gets Y+ security

INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav's BIG claim, 'people will get me killed', gets Y+ security

The Janshakti Janata Dal chief was in the fray against the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Sanjay Kumar Singh from the Lok Janshanti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jan Suraaj's Indrajeet Pradhan, while his brother Tejashwi Yadav fielded Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Mukesh Kumar Raushan against him.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav's BIG claim, 'people will get me killed', gets Y+ security
Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav's security has been increased due to an alleged threat to his life. He cited "many enemies" trying to harm him. Yadav also wished his brother Tejashwi Yadav a happy 36th birthday, expressing goodwill and blessings.

Tej Pratap Yadav's security beefs up

"My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life. People will get me killed. There are many enemies who are working (to get me killed)," Yadav told ANI. He also wished his estranged brother, Tejashwi Yadav, on his 36th birthday, wishing him the best and a bright future."It's Tejashwi's birthday, and I give him my best wishes. Hope he has a bright future. He has my blessings," he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav contested elections in the Mahua seat, which underwent polling in the first phase on November 6. The Janshakti Janata Dal chief was in the fray against the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Sanjay Kumar Singh from the Lok Janshanti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jan Suraaj's Indrajeet Pradhan, while his brother Tejashwi Yadav fielded Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Mukesh Kumar Raushan against him. 

On the day of polling on November 6, Tej Pratap Yadav expressed confidence in winning, citing his parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's blessings and people's support.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "I am fully confident. I have the blessings of my parents and the public."Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier this year. He has since formed his own party, named Janshakti Janata Dal, and contested under his party's banner from Mahua. 

Bihar Election 2025 second phase

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections in 122 Assembly constituencies on November 11.NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj, which made a debut in the electoral fray, is contesting in more than 200 constituencies on its own. The results for the Legislative Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

