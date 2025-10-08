Bihar election 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi invokes Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to demand 15 seats from NDA, 'Ho nyay agar toh....'

Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi invoked a verse from poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to demand 15 seats from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which he is a part of.

Manjhi, who is also a former Chief Minister of Bihar, wrote in a post on 'X', "If there is justice, then give half. If there is any obstacle in that, then give only 15 grams. Keep your entire land, HAM will happily eat that, and not raise a sword against kin." The verse is from Dinkar's Rashmirathi, where Lord Krishna was trying to convince the Kaurvas to give five villages to each of the Pandavas.

Meanwhile, the HAM chief has also said that his party would not contest the polls if not given 15 seats. "We are praying to NDA leaders because we feel humiliated. We need a respectable number of seats so that we get recognition as a party. If we do not get the proposed number of seats, we will not contest the election. We will support NDA, but we won't contest the election," Manjhi said, as reported by NDTV.

He further said that he didn't want the post of the Chief Minister, but he wanted his party to get national recognition. The Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, underscores the criteria for a political party to be recognized as either a national or state party.

To be designated as a national party, an organization must: 1. Be recognized as a state party in at least four Indian states. 2. Secure victory in at least two percent of the seats in the Lok Sabha from at least three different states. 3. Bag at least six percent of the total votes in the most recent Lok Sabha or Assembly elections. 4. Secure a minimum of four Lok Sabha seats.

A Quick Recap

In the last election, Manjhi's party was given seven seats to contest and won four. In the outgoing state government, the NDA holds 131 seats, of which the BJP has 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, as well as two Independents. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan holds a total of 111 seats, of which RJD has 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

Even the NDA can't overlook the Manjhi factor, as belonging to the Musahar community (a Dalit community), the HAM Chief can attract a crucial share of votes from the Dalits in Bihar. The state is set to undergo polls in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting of votes set to be held on November 14.