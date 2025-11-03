FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 07:13 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025: JD(U)'s Lalan Singh rallies behind Mokama strongman Anant Singh amid murder controversy
Mokama strongman Anant Singh is believed to be close to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Image)
    Instead of feeling embarrassed, the ruling alliance of NDA has come out openly in support of strongman Anant Singh, who was arrested after Dularchand Yadav of the Jan Suraj Party was killed in Mokama. Batting for the man, who has served jail terms and is still facing trial in many criminal cases, Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that the NDA would not let Mokama feel the absence of Anant Singh. Addressing a gathering in Mokama, Lalan Singh said, "We will not let the people of Mokama feel the absence of Anant Singh." He added, "The kind of language used, does it belong in society? Such words are spoken only by those who wish to spread unrest."

    JD(U) rallies behind Anant Singh

    Though Bihar has witnessed a spate of murders just before the Bihar Election 2025, Lalan Singh said that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, law and order in Bihar ensures impartial investigations. He claimed, "We are confident that the police will conduct a fair probe and expose those behind this conspiracy. The truth will come out under Nitish Kumar's rule of law." Calling on voters to support the NDA, Singh urged, "On November 6, every single vote should go to Anant Singh so that Mokama's people can prove that no conspiracy will succeed on this land." Targeting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, he said, "When Tejashwi Yadav gained consciousness, both his father and mother were corrupt, and there was immense corruption during their term."

    Dularchand Yadav murder case

    It is interesting to note that Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has said that the death of Dularchand Yadav occurred due to cardiac and respiratory failure and not by a gunshot injury, as per the post-mortem report. He clarified that a bullet mark was found on the leg of the deceased, but it was not the cause of death. He added, "An FIR has been lodged in this matter, and a detailed post-mortem examination was conducted, including videographic documentation. A bullet mark was found on the leg of the deceased, but it was not the cause of death. The primary cause was determined to be cardiac and respiratory failure." 

    Mokama Assembly seat

    Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 polls. The ruling Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. From the Jan Suraaj Party, Priyadarshi Piyush is contesting. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. 


    (With inputs from ANI)

